Bastille UK Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

English pop-rock band Bastille have announced a UK tour slated for June and July 2023. Their tour, billed as the Bad Blood X, will kick off on June 28 at the Dublin Trinity Summer Series and will conclude on July 23 at Ludlow Castle.

The band’s 2023 arena tour also marks 10 years since Bastille released their first studio album, Bad Blood. The album was released three years after the band was initially formed.

It became a best-selling album and featured the international hit, Pompeii, which remains the band’s biggest hit song to date. It is also one of the two songs that peaked at over one billion streams on Spotify.

Tickets for Bastille’s UK Tour will be available for general sale on November 4, 2022, at 10.00 am and can be purchased from Ticketmaster. There is a ticket limit of six per person and per credit card on this event.

The announcement comes after the band carried out a successful sold-out UK arena tour, which was followed by sold-out shows in both the US and South America.

Bastille UK Tour 2023 dates are as follows:

June 28 – Dublin Trinity Summer Series

June 30 – Newmarket Racecourse

July 1 – Margate Dreamland

July 2 – Devon Powderham Castle

July 7 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 9 – Bridlington Spa

July 13 – Leeds Millennium Square

July 14 – London Alexandra Palace Park

July 19 – Warwick Castle

July 23 – Ludlow Castle

The band is also scheduled to perform shows in Europe in support of their recently-released album, Next Up They Take The, Give Me The Future’ on the following dates. Tickets for these shows are available via Bastille’s official website and start from €53.59.

Bastille Europe Tour 2023 Dates

Nov 14 -- Forest National -- Bruxelles, Belgium

Nov 15 -- Salle Pleyel -- Paris, France

Nov 16 -- Den Atelier -- Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Nov 18 -- Jahrhunderthalle -- Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Nov 19 -- Palladium Cologne -- Cologne, Germany

Nov 20 -- Verti Music Hall -- Berlin, Germany

Nov 22 -- Torwar -- Warszawa, Poland

Nov 23 -- Small Sports Hall -- Hlavní Město Praha, Czechia

Nov 24 -- Wiener Stadthalle -- Vienna, Austria

Nov 26 -- Alcatraz -- Milan, Italy

Nov 27 -- Halle 622 -- Zürich, Switzerland

Nov 29 -- Palau Sant Jordi -- Barcelona, Spain

Nov 30 -- Wizink Center -- Madrid, Spain

More about Bastille

Bastille is an English pop rock band that was formed in 2010 as a solo project by lead vocalist Dan Smith. It later expanded to include keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist and guitarist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris "Woody" Wood.

After they released their debut album, titled Bad Blood, in 2013, which peaked the UK Albums Chart, the album was nominated for four Brit Awards at the 2014 ceremony, winning the British Breakthrough Act.

Their most recent album, Next Up They Take The, Give Me The Future, was released in February 2022 and received critical acclaim. The band also released a new single titled No Bad Days, which featured a directorial debut video from frontman Dan Smith.

Bastille started working on the album during the pandemic.

Rolling Stone quoted frontman Dan, who in a statement had said:

“Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes.”

He added:

“We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating.”

The album is described as a tribute to humanity in the age of technology, and living through times that can feel like science fiction.

