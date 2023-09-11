Batman 35th Anniversary Concert tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Tim Burton's Batman, released in 1989, is considered one of the most remarkable adaptations of the comic series of the same name and the first film of the franchise's first cinematic series. The film is now turning 35 next year in 2024. In celebration of the same, DC has announced a new anniversary tour.

The Batman 35th Anniversary Concert tour is scheduled to be held from January 13, 2024, to May 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, France, and the UK. The tour was announced via a post on the DC in Concert's official Twitter page.

Presale for the tour will be available from September 13, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by registering for the official mailing list of DC In Concert. General tickets will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.

Batman 1989 music to be brought to audiences with tour

The Batman 35th anniversary tour will celebrate the 1989 film with a live performance of the film score in front of a projection of the caped crusader as seen in the film by the score's original composer, Danny Elfman.

The full list of dates and venues for the Batman concert tour:

January 13, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at Dolby Theater

January 19, 2024 — Washington, DC, at Warner Theater

January 20, 2024 — Tampa, Florida, at Straz Center

January 21, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida, at Florida Theatre

January 27, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theater

February 2, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Cobb Energy Center

February 3, 2024 — Conway, Arkansas, at Reynolds Hall

February 24, 2024 — Flint, Michigan at Whiting Auditorium

March 2, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at NJPAC

March 9, 2024 — Orlando, Florida, at Dr. Phillips Hall

March 30, 2024 — Portland, Oregon, at Keller Auditorium

April 27, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri, at Kansas City Music Hall

May 24, 2024 — Paris, France, at Le Grand Rex

May 26, 2024 — London, UK, at Barbican Center

The concert tour announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of the next film in the series, The Brave and the Bold, on June 15, 2023. The new film is set to be the screen revival of the trusted sidekick of the caped crusader, Robin, last seen in Tim Burton's film series.

More about Tim Burton's first superhero film

Tim Burton's Batman was conceptualized during the 1970s and early 1980s, when the interest in the franchise was waning, particularly due to studio execs and writers clashing on the theme and tonality of the franchise. This clash resulted in the loss of Michael Uslan's attempts at a darker version of the caped crusader, with execs favoring a more campy, comedic approach to the franchise.

The script origins of Burton's film came from the script written by Tom Mankiewicz, which was derived from Batman: Strange Apparitions. Burton's involvement in the production process led to the return of a darker-capped crusader.

The resultant screenplay by Samm Hamm set a middle ground between Uslan's script and the earlier comedic versions of the caped crusader featured in the 1960s.

The 1989 Batman was ultimately a success on both the commercial and critical stage, with the film achieving record-breaking revenues, becoming the highest-grossing superhero film for over a decade with a total revenue of $411.35 million.