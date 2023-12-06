"Batman vs Joker": Internet reacts as Biden says he might not have run for reelection if Trump weren't

United States President Joe Biden's revelation about why he chose to run for re-election stunned the internet. President Biden revealed in a Massachusetts campaign fundraiser on Tuesday, December 5, that he would not have considered running for re-election if the former president and current GOP presidential nomination frontrunner Donald Trump were not running.

He told people that Trump should not emerge victorious "for the sake of our country." Netizens criticized the current president for being driven by an agenda against Donald Trump instead of a desire to care for the country.

They also brutally critiqued his accomplishments as president and contributed to the debate that he was too old for the job. One X user commented:

Netizens trolled the potential presidential rematch (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens condemn Biden's remarks

In a Boston fundraiser headlined by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the president remarked on his re-election campaign and his rival, Donald Trump, which raised many eyebrows. The president, who is gunning to defeat Donald Trump for a second time, stated:

"If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running."

"But we cannot let him win for the sake of our country," he added.

Since there were no video cameras or microphones at the event, the quote was sourced from reporters who were at the event. Biden warned donors about Trump's potential termination of the Affordable Care Act and his "vermin" remark against radical left-leaning people. CNN further quoted the president, who added:

"Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us what he’s going to do. He’s making no bones about it."

However, when later asked by reporters if he would still run if Trump dropped out, the president replied:

"I expect so, but look — he is running, and I have to run."

Netizens were extremely critical of the current United States president and were not at all satisfied with his current term in office.

The big question on everybody's mind was about Joe Biden's age, as people stated that there needed to be age limits for being a United States president. Many were adamant that the current president would never receive four more years in office.

Netizens were confused and disgruntled that Biden was allegedly competing for the sake of a Trump rivalry instead of for the sake of the country. X (formerly known as Twitter) users seemed to be showing favorability to Donald Trump, as many believed that he would 'Make America Great Again.' Others trolled the potential rematch. Here are a few X user reactions to the news:

Netizens lambasted the president but supported his predecessor (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens trolled the presidential rivalry (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

President Joe Biden attended the fundraiser on Tuesday in a private home in Boston, Massachusetts, one of three fundraisers he headlined in the area that day. According to a CNN source, he is also expected to headline seven fundraisers by Monday to raise an estimated $15 million.

Meanwhile, the president's remarks come at a time when there is an overwhelming level of criticism about the president's age, as at 81 years of age, he became the oldest-ever president of the country. A November CNN poll regarding a potential Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 showed the president's predecessor take a 4% lead.