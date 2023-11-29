"Just like Joe": National Christmas tree outside White House gets lifted up after being toppled down by wind, sparks comic reactions online

The National Christmas Tree in Washington, DC, near the White House is once again upright after strong winds toppled it around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The incident took place just days before the annual lighting ceremony, and the National Christmas Tree was already decorated for the same.

As the incident took place just a day after the White House unveiled its decorations, it was lifted back up with the help of a crane. The National Park Service talked about the National Weather Service warning the authorities about the forecast, as they claimed that winds were predicted to blow at a speed of 20 miles per hour.

The National Park Service talked about the same and said:

"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on' and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year.”

News about the tree falling due to the wind went viral on social media.

Social media users share wild responses as the National Christmas Tree gets toppled due to strong winds

In a surprising turn of events, the National Christmas Tree at the White House, adorned with 34,000 ornaments and 142,000 twinkling lights, succumbed to the force of nature. As strong winds swept through Washington, DC, the National Christmas Tree was toppled, sparking a flurry of wild responses from social media users.

The post, shared by Twitter user @rawalerts, invited a flurry of reactions. Many took the opportunity to make fun of the Biden administration.

Social media users trolled the Christmas Tree in Washington DC that fell due to the winds: Reactions and details explored.

This year’s National Christmas Tree was decorated by more than 300 volunteers and is based on the theme “The Magic, Wonder, and Joy.” On the other hand, as the images continue to flood social media, netizens continue to troll the mishap that took place.

As per the Daily Beast, at least three Christmas trees have toppled over due to winds in the 100 years of the annual Christmas holiday tradition. This tradition began on Christmas Eve in 1923.

President Joe Biden, the First Lady, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Second Gentleman are set to attend this year's tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 30.