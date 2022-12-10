White House Christmas 2022 cast: Meet the hosts and know their net worth

White House Christmas is set to air on December 11, at 6 pm ET. The annual HGTV holiday special will take viewers through the People’s House and showcase the beautiful decorations that more than 150 volunteers have worked on. First Lady Biden will welcome the hosts of the show, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott to the White House and take them around.

HGTV’s press release reads:

"First Lady Jill Biden will lead hosts Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home, Celebrity IOU) and Zooey Deschanel (What am I Eating?, Elf, New Girl) throughout the magnificent rooms of the historic home decorated by more than 150 volunteers from across the country and White House Residence staff."

It continues:

"This year's theme, We the People, will capture the spirit of America's shared values and the belief in possibility, optimism and unity - a reminder that we are stronger in community than we are apart."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are ready to host White House Christmas 2022

The couple will take viewers through the magnificently decorated White House in the annual holiday special and will also do their part in making the People’s House more magical. The press release states that Jonathan will trim the Official White House Christmas tree while Zooey will deck the halls and add finishing touches to the “massive Gingerbread House.”

Jonathan Scott ($100 million)

The White House Christmas host and household HGTV name, Jonathan Scott is 44 years old. He was born in Canada but recently became an American citizen. The real estate agent, magician, producer, and reality television star has a net worth of $100 million. Jonathan and his twin brother Drew have a media and home goods brand through their company, Scott Brothers Global, which generates more than $500 million in revenue every year.

In 2004, when the brothers were 26 years old, they co-founded Scott Real Estate Inc., a one-stop shop for buying, selling, and renovation needs. In 2010, the brothers founded Scott Brothers Entertainment, and over the years it has produced multiple reality shows for TV, film, and the web.

Zooey Deschanel ($25 million)

The 42-year-old actress, musician, singer, television producer, and voice artist has a net worth of $25 million. Zooey was born in Los Angeles to Mary Jo Deschanel and Caleb Deschanel. The White House Christmas host first appeared on the big screen in 1999 in Lawrence Kasdan’s Mumford followed by her appearance in Almost Famous.

The actress appeared in multiple movies in 2002 including Big Trouble, The New Guy, The Good Girl, and Abandon. Her movie, Elf was a smash hit and grossed $220.4 million. Throughout the 2000s, she continued appearing in various movies, including 500 Days of Summer.

Her famous series, New Girl, which aired from 2011 to 2018 won her an Emmy Award nomination and three Golden Globe nominations. During her time on the show, she was paid $125,000 per episode. In 2012, she earned over $9 million from her acting career.

More about the show

Zooey and Jonathan are set to appear on White House Christmas, where the two will be accompanied by First Lady Biden as she takes the television couple through the People’s House. The showcase will include over 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 12,00 ornaments, 1600 bells, 14,865 feet of ribbon, and many more decorative elements.

Tune in on December 11, at 6 pm ET on HGTV to view the special, which will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

