Baymax! review: The Big Hero 6 spin-off is an accurate representation of dedicated healthcare professionals

Baymax!'s arrival on Disney+ comes at a time when healthcare professionals are considered nothing less than superheroes. As a follow-up to Walt Disney Animation studios' 2014 Academy Award-winning Big Hero 6, the six-episode long miniseries revolves around the same ol' heroic robot nurse, Baymax.

Each episode is less than ten minutes long and focuses on a different patient as the robot roams around the streets of San Fransokyo, acting as a personal healthcare companion to all, be it humans from the neighborhood, the hungry-stray cat Yachi or his personal favorite, Aunt Cass.

Over the course of the series, Baymax helps five patients, only to end up in a predicament himself. To save him from meeting an unimaginable fate, Hiro Hamada, the teenage tech prodigy from Big Hero 6 will have to bring together a team consisting of the robot's previous patients.

The short episode format makes the series a perfect child-friendly watch for family nights or school nights.

Baymax!: A unique and imaginative representation of healthcare professionals in a cutting-edge spin-off

Over eight years after Big Hero 6 first arrived on the big screens, Walt Disney Animation Studios has made a TV outing with Baymax!, a collection of shorts marking a comeback for the franchise with the balloon-shaped friendly robot.

Baymax visits a few of the supporting characters from Big Hero 6 in completely separate episodes as each goes through a "medical emergency." Although it doesn't always go as planned, each character's encounter with the titular robot helps them learn a lesson or two.

While Baymax himself never misses a chance to remind viewers of the role of healthcare professionals, the series also doesn't fail to mention in the concluding scene that, by all means, Baymax! is,

"Dedicated to all our Healthcare professional heroes."

The nurse robot is seen going out of his way to ensure complete safety and extensive care for everyone that he encounters, often times ignoring his own well-being, as seen in the peculiar case of Yachi. This is reminiscent of the tireless hours of work put in by healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the expense of their own health.

Baymax brings comfort to others and helps them face their deepest fears. These include Kiko's fear of swimming in the pool, Cass' worry of losing her customers, a panic-stricken Sofia upon getting her first period, and Mbita's hesitance in letting go of the past to start new endeavors.

However, the final episode does take an unexpected turn when Baymax himself is seen in need of assistance, and all his patients must team up to save him from a mishap.

An ode to healthcare professionals all over the world

The pandemic saw great nations, armies, and weapons fall to their knees, leaving the frontline unguarded for healthcare heroes to step-up their game and take charge. Medical staff all over the world have saved millions of lives while risking their own in the process.

Baymax! bridges the gap between society and its frontline workers, showing that it's always easy to give to people, but sometimes, it’s what they give back in return that matters the most. Baymax nearly loses his life while trying to help Yachi get rid of the earphone stuck in his throat. But the stray cat, still shocked by the events, leaves him behind in the warehouse.

Later, however, it is Yachi who distracts the workers from demolishing the warehouse and in the process, saves Baymax, Kiko, and Sofia. In fact. each of Baymax's patients gave their best and was willing to risk it all to save their beloved robot.

The concluding scene won hearts with all the characters rejoicing and cheering for their Little Hero 6 after the said robot claims that he is very much satisfied with his care.

Baymax! is more than just cute, given its gently ground-breaking and progressive nature with the incorporation of gay romance and menstruation in its storyline.

Overall, the loveable and caring titular character and his friends (or patients) make Disney+'s Baymax! a must-watch.

