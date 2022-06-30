Baymax! Season 2: Will the franchise return with a sequel for the Disney+ miniseries?

After eight long years, Walt Disney Animation Studios dropped Baymax! on Disney+ Hotstar as a sequel to its successful blockbuster film, Big Hero 6. The movie, the first from the franchise, was released in 2014 and won an Academy Award the following year in the Best Animated Feature category.

While the subject was kept under wraps for the past couple of years, the franchise only recently announced the arrival of Walt Disney Animation Studios' first-ever TV outing, Baymax!, as a spin-off to their 2014 smash hit. In a six-episode long miniseries with a runtime of fewer than 10 minutes per episode, the shorts follow the titular character Baymax as a personal healthcare companion, roaming the streets of San Fransokyo to aid those in dire need of medical attention.

The series follows Baymax as he assists five secondary characters from Big Hero 6, Kiko, Aunt Cass, Sofia, Mbita, and the hungry cat Yachi, in their medical emergencies. In a twisted turn of events, the fluffy robot needs help as the show draws to a close while his patients become his rescuers.

A heartwarming tale sees the same-old balloon-shaped healthcare robot and Hiro Hamada trying to make the streets of their neighborhood safer for all. It is packaged with a few progressive factors this time - gender inclusivity, open discussion of menstruation, and gay romances.

Did Baymax! prepare the groundwork for a follow-up?

Drew Taylor @DrewTailored Disney's #Baymax series (out later this week on @disneyplus ) is so much fun and beautifully animated by WDAS. It's also gently groundbreaking and progressive (there's a trans character, gay romance, menstruation). I expected it to be cute, I didn't expect it to be cutting edge.🤖 Disney's #Baymax series (out later this week on @disneyplus) is so much fun and beautifully animated by WDAS. It's also gently groundbreaking and progressive (there's a trans character, gay romance, menstruation). I expected it to be cute, I didn't expect it to be cutting edge.🤖 https://t.co/kZX56dF3GU

Coming in hot, Baymax! has taken the world by surprise as it lays down the framework of what one might call a revolutionary series. Covering areas such as the significance of healthcare professionals, one's first period and period shopping, and overcoming one's deepest fears, the show sees Baymax offering wisdom and healthcare tips to others in six short episodes.

Protecting the neighborhood from unexpected medical emergencies, Baymax can sense such dire situations from miles away and insist on providing help without a hint of hesitation. The big fluffy hero always gives without asking for anything in return, he needs to be charged to function with total efficiency. The shorts show his non-stop efforts at providing for others in times of need to be fruitful every time.

Maggie Ma @MaggieMa_LA Watched first season of #Baymax series on #DisneyPlus . So glad to see Cat mochi is back and there is a new cat character too . My fav episode is Baymax helping a girl to buy pads&tampons . There are so many sweet moments through the series . Streaming on June 29th Watched first season of #Baymax series on #DisneyPlus . So glad to see Cat mochi is back and there is a new cat character too . My fav episode is Baymax helping a girl to buy pads&tampons . There are so many sweet moments through the series . Streaming on June 29th https://t.co/sWUuQUOPqL

Starting with Kiko's joint pain and overcoming the fear of swimming after Baymax seeks to aid her, it moves to Aunt Cass' worry of losing her loyal customers after spraining her ankle when the big guy finally assures her that she's almost impossible to replace.

The series follows Sofia and her first period right before a vital talent show and moves on to Mbita as he finally embarks on a new journey by letting go of the past while simultaneously pursuing a gay romance. Finally comes Yachi, the hungry stray cat with an earphone stuck in his throat that almost leads to Baymax meeting an unimaginable fate.

Disney Animation @DisneyAnimation



, the Original series is NOW STREAMING only on @DisneyPlus! Are you ready for ●—●?! #Baymax , the Original series is NOW STREAMING only on @DisneyPlus! Are you ready for ●—●?! #Baymax, the Original series is NOW STREAMING only on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/e7etcLKUJE

Baymax! concludes on a relatively happy note when all his patients unite forces to save their healthcare companion before it's too late. Hiro and his team rescue Baymax from the warehouse where his battery died before the workers can demolish it, thanks to Yachi's last-minute tricks.

Baymax! ends on a particularly ironic note showing a mesmerizing sunset, with Baymax claiming to have succeeded in his endeavors to the point where he is satisfied with his care.

The happy ending and the titular character's satisfaction prove that the series will not get a sequel. There is no official mention of the show being renewed or a sequel to the 2014 film.

Baymax! dropped on Disney+ this June 29, 2022, and is now available to stream on the platform.

