Baymax! ending explained: Do Hiro and team save Baymax on time?

Baymax! just dropped on Disney+ as a sequel to the 2014 Oscar-winning film Big Hero 6, which has been touted as one of Walt Disney Animation Studios' greatest creations till date.

Following a sci-fi theme, Big Hero 6 centered on a young boy named Hiro Hamada, a young prodigy residing in San Fransokyo with his aunt Cass. Hiro discovered Baymax, the healthcare robot that cared for his deceased brother, and reprogrammed it to aid him in hunting down criminals and uncovering the truth behind his brother's murder.

Despite its success, the animated film never got a sequel. However, Disney has released Baymax! after all these years as a spinoff series to the beloved film so as to do justice to everyone's favorite personal healthcare companion. Roaming the streets of San Fransokyo, Baymax willingly assists everyone in their struggles with healthcare, be it humans, birds, or stray cats. The six-episode miniseries (shorts) follows five of the balloon-shaped robot's patients as he helps them recover from their fears to step up in life.

Baymax! has a last twist that puts the titular character's well-being in jeopardy

Baymax! is a child-friendly series that barely sums up to 30 minutes of air time in total. Each episode is less than ten minutes in length, which is perfect for family nights and even school nights. While helping his patients, Baymax not only goes around making devoted and loyal friends but also learns something new during each of his escapades.

However, the second-last episode follows Baymax, or Borax as Kiko loves to call him, as he struggles to help Yachi, the hungry stray cat, deal with an earphone situation. The healthcare companion makes it his life's goal to help the cat get rid of the earphone stuck in its throat. However, Yachi resists the help being offered all the while.

The mission leads Baymax to an abandoned warehouse where he is finally successful in helping the cat. Unfortunately, his battery dies seconds before he is able to plug himself into the nearby power source. Terrified, Yachi decides to abandon him at the warehouse. The discharged robot lies silently on the floor, clueless of what will happen to him if help doesn't come to him the one time he needs it ths most.

Let's find out what comes next for the robot as Baymax! draws to a close.

Baymax! ending: Will help find Baymax before it's too late?

Although Hiro figures that something's off when Baymax doesn't return home that night, he only decides to act on it the next morning as he informs Aunt Cass about Baymax's current predicament and uncertain whereabouts. Following his trail from the previous few days, the two set out on a mission to bring home their favorite robot. They visit his patients, including Kiko, Sofia, and Mbita, and create a team to locate Baymax.

Their efforts finally prove fruitful when they encounter Yachi who immediately leads them to the abandoned warehouse where the nurse robot lies senseless. Upon reaching the location, the team finds out that the workers are all set to demolish the building, prohibiting them from entering the premises. However, being willing to risk one's life for a beloved companion is nothing if not natural.

After creating a distraction, Kiko, Sofia, Hiro, and the cat sneak into the warehouse to save the big guy before the place is demolished. However, the workers, who now seem to be in a hurry, rush to complete their unfinished task. When all hope seems lost, and Yachi seems to have abandoned Baymax once again, the project comes to an abrupt halt at the sight of a cat on the rooftop of the warehouse. Yes, it's Yachi to the rescue!

The team is finally able to save Baymax because of the hungry, stray cat who makes a superhero-like entrance at the most crucial moment, stopping the workers from completing the task. The miniseries finally gets the much-anticipated happy ending.

The concluding scene of Baymax! shows the robot scanning all of his previous patients once again, claiming that he is absolutely satisfied with his care. While they cheer on for their Little Hero 6, Baymax reminds them of the once-famous Big Hero 6.

Baymax!, the miniseries, is now available to stream on Disney+ (Hotstar).

