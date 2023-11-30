Beacon 23 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Beacon 23 episode 5 will be released this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on MGM+. The latest installment surprisingly excluded the primary characters of Lena Headey and Stephan James, as it took place 180 years ago.

The episode finally saw the genius behind the lighthouses and the advanced technology, Milan Aleph (Eric Lange), get onboard Beacon 23, posing as a maintenance worker. Considering the unfolding events that transpired in episode 4, this specific lighthouse is revealed to be filled with so many stories that shape what is happening currently.

It is unknown whether Beacon 23 episode 5 will uncover what happened to Sophie (Barbara Hershey). However, it can be anticipated that the series will resume what’s going on in the present time with Halan and Aster.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Beacon 23.

Beacon 23 episode 5 release date and time for all regions

As stated above, Beacon 23 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. Below are the release dates and timings for the episode, along with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 9 pm Alaska Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 5 pm Mountain Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 7 pm

Where to watch Beacon 23 episode 5? TV networks and streaming platforms explored

Beacon 23 episode 5 will be released on MGM+ for viewers in the U.S. Sadly, streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu haven't included their massive catalog. However, the contents of MGM+ can be accessed on Amazon Prime Video’s Amazon Channels and others.

How many episodes are left in Beacon 23 Season 1

With the release of Beacon 23 episode 5 on December 3, the series will be left with three remaining installments to conclude season 1. As the filming of Beacon 23 season 2 has been completed, it will be released subsequently after the finale of season 1. However, the release date for it is yet to be confirmed.

Beacon 23 episode 3: A brief recap

Milan Aleph, the CIO of QTA, boarded Beacon 23, posing to be a maintenance worker named Meridi Calces. As neither Sophie nor Bart requested the maintenance of the lighthouse, both were utterly confused until the former eventually managed to realize that the person was none other than Milan Aleph.

Milan gifted Sophie a special piece of clothing made out of rare fibers collected from different planets. As soon as Sophie tried to touch it, she instantly drifted off to sleep. However, she eventually woke up after Bart helped her through a unique insect-like robotic antidote that went through her nose and forced her to regain consciousness.

After Sophie confronted Milan, he revealed that he was looking for resourceful intel buried in Beacon 23’s files about the first Beacon keeper who witnessed the “Artifact,” which was supposedly an energy source. He further explained that his goal was to unite human consciousness by eliminating the physical and mental limitations, making them immortal.

Sophie wanted Milan to reconsider his goals and stay with her on the Beacon for the rest of his days. However, he wasn’t on board with her idea, so he decided to leave, only to meet his wretched fate: death. Presuming Milan was going to commit genocide for his goals, Bart locked him inside the airlock and depleted the oxygen.

Later, Sophie encountered an AI named Aleph, who looked exactly like Milan and claimed to be the first “Transcendent Intelligence.” Aleph sought a partnership with Sophie, but she declined it instantly.

What to expect from Beacon 23 episode 5

Beacon 23 episode 5 is titled “Rocky,” which hints at the mineral deposit that Aster found on the lighthouse. Given the title, it can be presumed that the next installment will resume what happened after the events of episode 3, “Why Can't We Go On as Three?” The fifth episode is likely to reveal the connection between the rock and Aster’s mother and how significant they are.

