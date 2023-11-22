Beacon 23 season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Zak Penn’s Beacon 23 season 1 made its debut with a double-header premiere on November 12, 2023. The interstellar sci-fi thriller based on Hugh Howey's five-part collection book of the same name eventually managed to captivate the attention of space enthusiasts. Surprisingly, the filming of Beacon 23 was finished in November 2022 after facing several production delays.

However, for some unknown reason, the showrunners decided to wait for almost a year to release the show. As disclosed prior to the series debut, the series has also been greenlit for season 23. The series will be helmed by the British BAFTA-winning director and screenwriter Daniel Percival, renowned for his six-part political thriller, The State Within.

Follow along with the article to learn about the complete schedule for Beacon 23, all the episodes, their release dates, where to watch them, and more.

How many episodes will there be in Beacon 23 season 1

As announced before the series debut, Beacon 23 season 1 will be boasting eight episodes that will run from November 12 to December 24, 2023. All episodes of the sci-fi thriller goodness will be dropped weekly, every Friday on MGM+ at 12:00 am ET in the U.S.

Below is the complete release schedule of Beacon 23, along with the release dates and titles:

Episodes Titles Release date Episode 1 Corbenic Sunday, November 12, 2023 Episode 2 Wreckers Sunday, November 12, 2023 Episode 3 Why Can't We Go On as Three? Sunday, November 19, 2023 Episode 4 God In the Machine Sunday, November 26, 2023 Episode 5 Rocky Sunday, December 3, 2023 Episode 6 Beacon Twenty Three Sunday, December 10, 2023 Episode 7 End Transmission Sunday, December 17, 2023 Episode 8 Adamantine Sunday, December 24, 2023

Where to watch Beacon 23 season 1? All TV networks and streaming platforms explored

All the latest episodes of Beacon 23 will arrive first on MGM+, the only platform to license and stream the series exclusively in the U.S. MGM+ is yet to be introduced to other regions around the globe. However, viewers outside can still access the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video after subscribing to the content hub or channel of MGM+, which offers a vast range of shows and movies from its own catalog.

All Beacon 23 season 1 characters and their cast member

One of the reasons behind the show’s immense popularity is starring Lena Headey as the main female lead, who garnered a lot of praise globally for her role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Beacon 23 also stars Stephan James, the well-acclaimed actor known for portraying Jesse Owens, the American track and field sprinter, in a biopic film called Race.

Below is the complete list of actors and the characters they are playing:

Lena Headey as Aster Calyx

Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Marnie McPhail as Kanadey

Daniel Malik as Finch

Sandrine Holt as Coley

Carolina Bartczak as Dr. Ree Avalon

Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker

Hannah Melissa Scott as Teenage Aster

Tara Rosling as Randall

Sydney Ozerov-Meyer as Grisha

What is Beacon 23 all about

Zak Penn’s sci-fi thriller unfolds in a dystopian future of the 23rd century, where a remote lighthouse operates in deep space to guide ships safely. A single person completely manages the lighthouses called the Beacon Keepers, who are assisted by a personalized AI, making their jobs a little more comfortable.

On one fated day, the eponymous lighthouse accidentally gave a green light for the passage of a ship called The Crest due to a malfunction, causing the interstellar ship to crash into the dark matter. Surprisingly, the person on the lighthouse, Halan Kai Nelson (played by Stephan James), manages to save one of the passengers named Aster Calyx (played by Lena Headey).

After waking up at the lighthouse, Aster becomes a little skeptical about putting her trust in Halan, and she eventually discovers that the latter is not what he appears to be. Despite this, Aster has secrets of her own.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beacon 23 season 1 as 2023 unfolds.