Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration cast list - H.E.R., Josh Groban, and others to star in Disney's holiday special

Disney is set to launch a new holiday special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, that will air on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on ABC. The two-hour live-action and animation blend will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation of Beauty and the Beast.

The show will honor the legacy of the original classic fairytale and will have memorable performances by a star-studded cast. H.E.R, who will play the main role of Belle in the show, will be joined by Rita Monero, David Alan Grier, Shania Twain, and many more.

Amazing cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

1) H.E.R

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R, plays the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

She is an American singer and songwriter and has received several awards, including an Academy Award, 5 Grammy Awards nominations, a Golden Globe Award, Song of the Year for Hard Place, and three American Music awards. She started using her stage name H.E.R in 2016. She also released her first EP named H.E.R Volume 1 under RCA.

2) Rita Monero

Rita is the narrator of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. She is a Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer. She is known for her work across the music and entertainment industry and has various movies, TV shows, and songs to her credit for over seven decades. Rita is one of the last people alive from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Her extensive and impressive work includes Singin' in the Rain, West Side Story, Slums of Beverly Hills, and The Four Seasons. She received critical acclaim for Jane the Virgin.

Rita is among the few people who have been awarded Grammys, Emmys, Oscar, and Tony awards. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W Bush and the National Medal of Arts from Barack Obama.

3) David Alan Grier

American comedian and actor David plays the role of Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. His best work is the role of Bernard in Damon and David Bellows on Life with Bonnie. He was also Joe Carmichael in The Carmichael Show.

He graduated from Yale University and got the role of Jackie Robinson in The First, a broadway musical. He was also nominated for the Tony Award for the same musical and won the Theater World Award for this musical. The comedian and actor has also played titular roles in Boomerang and In the Army Now.

4) Shania Twain

Canadian singer and songwriter Twain will play the role of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. She has sold 100 million records and has won five Grammy Awards.

The Queen of Country Pop rose to popularity after her album The Woman in Me sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Shania has received World Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, and 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and her name is on Canada's walk of fame.

More details and cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the show will pay tribute to the classic fairytale of Beauty and the Beast, which was released in 1991 and became the first animated feature to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

Other cast members for the 30th celebration include:

Josh Groban as Beast

Rizwan Manji as Le Fou

Jon Jon Briones as Maurice

Joshua Henry as Gaston

Leo Abelo as Perry Chip

The show is executive produced by Katy Mullan, Jon M. Chu, Raj Kapoor, Hamish Hamilton, Caitlin Foito, and Richard Kraft.

Stay tuned for the release of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

