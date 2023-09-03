Bebe Rexha announces 2023 Asia tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Pop sensation Bebe Rexha recently announced the Asia leg of her 2023 tour Best F*n Night Of My Life. The electrifying news has sent waves of excitement to her Asian fans, who are eagerly awaiting her return to the continent.

The Best F*n Night Of My Life tour will take Bebe Rexha and her fans across some of Asia's most iconic cities. The cities on the tour itinerary are Seoul, Manila, Osaka, and many more.

Fans can look forward to a sensational performance featuring a mesmerizing blend of her latest chart-toppers and her classic songs.

Tickets are available for purchase via Bebe Rexha's official website. The tour tickets will go on sale on September 7, 2023, at 12 pm local time.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Bebe Rexha's Asia tour will begin in Seoul and end in Singapore

Bebe Rexha will kick off the scheduled tour with her Seoul concert, scheduled to take place on October 27, 2023. After performing across four cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Singapore on November 7, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 27, 2023 - Yes 24 Live Hall - Seoul, South Korea

October 28, 2023 - Sm Mall Of Asia - Manila, Philippines

October 31, 2023 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

November 1, 2023 - Toyosu Pit - Koto City, Japan

November 3, 2023 - Moon Star Studio Company Limited - Bangkok, Thailand

November 7, 2023 - Capitol Theatre - Singapore, Singapore

Bebe began her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour earlier this year.

Bebe Rexha is an American singer-songwriter with three Grammy nominations to her name

Bebe Rexha's journey from a young musical talent to a chart-topping pop sensation is nothing short of remarkable. Born Bleta Rexha in 1989 in Brooklyn, New York, she displayed her musical prowess at an early age.

Her journey began with performances in musicals as a child, gradually honing her skills and earning recognition as the Best Teen Songwriter at the Grammy Day event by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

In 2010, Bebe joined forces with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz to create the project Black Cards, a venture that showcased Wentz's experimental and electronic side. Bebe provided her captivating vocals for several EPs before deciding to embark on her solo career in 2012.

Bebe's rise to stardom took a significant turn when she penned The Monster, a chart-topping hit for Eminem and Rihanna. This success paved the way for her own solo career. She released her first EP, I Don't Wanna Grow Up, featuring hits like I'm Gonna Show You Crazy and Can't Stop Drinking Without You. Collaborations with artists like G-Eazy and Martin Garrix further solidified her presence in the music industry.

Her debut album, Expectations, arrived in 2018, featuring popular tracks like I'm a Mess. Bebe's versatility as an artist shone through, with her music drawing influences from hip-hop and R&B, creating a unique and captivating sound.

In 2021, Bebe continued to make waves with Better Mistakes, showcasing her musical ability with a mix of tracks that resonated with fans worldwide. However, it was her collaboration with David Guetta on I'm Good (Blue) in 2023 that became a global sensation and cemented her status as a pop icon.