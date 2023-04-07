Beef ending explained: Did Danny survive the bitter feud? 

Beef was released on Netflix on April 6, 2023, with 10 episodes of its limited season. Coming from director Lee Sung Jin, known for his offbeat works of art and the most hip production company in the market, A24, this thrilling drama follows two deeply unsatisfied individuals who make it their life's goal to ruin each other over a simple traffic collision.

While the series is termed a comedy-drama, it is quite exquisite in nature and falls in none of the aforementioned categories completely. This adds to the unique appeal of this fresh take on existentialism, hatred, and human conditioning, all while keeping the tone light and the narrative fun.

Netflix @netflix Steven Yeun & Ali Wong tell you everything you need to know about their new series BEEF in 15 seconds Steven Yeun & Ali Wong tell you everything you need to know about their new series BEEF in 15 seconds https://t.co/R6om48U04S

After the entire ten episodes focused on the two leads, Amy Lau and Danny Cho, and their brief beef on the road, which eventually led to some bonafide destruction, the finale pits them against each other in an even more demanding situation.

Beef ending explained: Did Danny and Amy make peace?

A24 @A24 BEEF starring Ali Wong and @steveyeun is 100% Certified Fresh and now streaming on @netflix BEEF starring Ali Wong and @steveyeun is 100% Certified Fresh and now streaming on @netflix 🥩 https://t.co/DJMVzsjDM0

The entirety of the season of Beef was focused on the brewing rivalry fueled by the hatred of two deeply unsatisfied individuals who make it their life's goal to ruin each other. However, it often gave glimpses of what is so common between the two people, who would have perhaps never met if not for the road accident.

This was the thematic preceding of the finale, which saw both characters take extreme steps to hurt each other. The penultimate episode sets things up on a platter with Isaac's release from prison and Danny's house burning down. In the chaos that followed, Isaac kidnapped Amy's daughter.

After a brief struggle, with Amy offering to steal the ransom money, the police arrive, forcing Amy and Danny to drive off a cliff. The final episode saw the two stranded in a desert, fighting to survive the chaotic events.

After Danny spotted Amy with a gun, he hid and knocked her off the hill to save himself. This bickering continued till the next morning when they slowly realized that they were not very different.

Shikhar Verma @shikhar2907

#A24 #Beef is now on #Netflix . Has to be one of the sharpest, funniest, and strangely poignant things you'll see all year. It balances its tonal shifts like an absolute champ, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are rockstars to make it all work so seamlessly. #Beef is now on #Netflix. Has to be one of the sharpest, funniest, and strangely poignant things you'll see all year. It balances its tonal shifts like an absolute champ, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are rockstars to make it all work so seamlessly.#A24 https://t.co/IqtPir2W3h

They also realized that in trying circumstances, they must rely on each other to survive. They also discovered that their perspectives in life were the main problems. They finally made peace with one another.

However, just when it seemed that the beef had ended, Amy's husband, George, arrived and took a shot at Danny, thinking that his wife was in danger. Danny collapsed on the ground.

The final scene revealed that Danny had survived the gunshot and was lying in the hospital bed on a ventilator. Amy was waiting by his side. Initially, it was not revealed whether Danny was going to be all right, but after Amy got into the hospital bed with him and held him close, his arm moved up, suggesting that he would be fine.

It is unlikely that Beef will have any future seasons. All the episodes of Beef are now streaming on Netflix.

