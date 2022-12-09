Beef explained as Sizzla burns DJ Khaled platinum plaques in viral video 

Reggae artist Sizzla has publicly denounced DJ Khaled. The former recently took to Instagram to upload a video of himself setting multiple plaques of Khaled’s albums ablaze. This comes after the dancehall leader claimed that Khaled was disrespecting the former’s Jamaican culture.

On Thursday, December 8, Sizzla took to Instagram to dismantle and set fire to multiple DJ Khaled plaques. In the video, Sizzle can be heard saying that he felt insulted by DJ Khaled. The musician did not provide any further details about his beef with the God Did singer. Sizzla went on to break apart framed commemorative plaques and ensure that he cut out photos of Khaled’s son Asahd out of respect.

In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying:

“DJ Khaled, man, ya insulted me. You insult Jamaica Wrong plaque ya send me. Burn the devil, burn corruption. Wrong plaque ya send me. Can’t even see me name.”

Sizzla and DJ Khaled’s beef explained

According to TMZ, Sizzla was enraged after he noted that his name appeared in small print on the plaque, which ended up being disrespectful to Jamaican culture as a whole.

In another clip uploaded to Instagram, he could also be heard saying to Khaled- “You’re not the best, you’re the worst.”

Sizzle also explained why he did not burn Asahd’s picture. The former claimed that “babies are innocent.” He then went on to call Khaled’s son his “godchild.” He added:

“Rastafari! Put this in my studio.”

The Every Chance I Get singer is a father to two boys, Asahd and Aalam.

Sizzla has appeared several times on DJ Khaled’s albums. He was first featured in the rapper’s 2017 album Grateful. In 2019, Sizzla featured on the Father of Asahd intro track Holy Mountain alongside Buju Banton, Mavado and 070 Shake. The 46 year old also appeared on Khaled’s latest album God Did, in the track These Streets Know My Name alongside Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Skillibeng.

Khaled had not responded to Sizzla’s public dismissal at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to Sizzla burning DJ Khaled album plaques

Internet users had mixed reactions towards Sizzla’s actions. Some claimed that attempting to cancel DJ Khaled for printing Sizzla’s name small was overboard. However, ardent followers of the Jamaican-native expressed that the musician’s anger is valid. They opined that Sizzla’s collaboration with Khaled allowed the latter to reach the top of music charts. A few comments online read:

Who is Sizzla?

Sizzla, whose real name is Miguel Collins, has been dubbed one of the leaders of the dancehall movement.

The Kingston, Jamaica-native released his first single in 1995 along with small label Zagalou. However, he did not claim success until he began collaborating with Philip “Fatis” Burrell. Since then, he has released a series of singles including Blaspheme, We Uh Fear, I’m Not Sure and Judgment Morning among others.

His 2006 album The Overstanding gained immense traction. Since then, he has released chart-topping tracks which continue to be crowd pleasers.

