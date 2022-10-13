Beetlejuice North American Tour: Tickets, cast, dates and all you need to know

Beetlejuice, the famous Broadway musical based on a 1988 film by Tim Burton, is hitting the road this December. The tour will kick off at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theater on December 7 and will wrap up on December 31. After this, the tour, which was originally planned for fall 2021, will make stops in 26 cities across the country. According to Broadway, the first version of the musical received eight Tony Award nominations in 2019, including one for Best Musical.

The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice, who has a thing for stripes.

The two-and-a-half-hour production will feature Broadway alumni.

Tickets for the Broadway musical start at $79.50 and are available on the official Broadway website.

Beetlejuice North American Tour 2022 - 2023 Dates

Dec 7 - Dec 31 -- San Francisco, CA USA at Golden Gate Theatre

Jan 10, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023 -- Cleveland, OH USA at Connor Palace

Jan 31, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023 --- Detroit, MI USA at Detroit Opera House

Feb 14, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023 -- Rochester, NY USA at Auditorium Theatre - Rochester

Feb 21, 2023 - Feb 26, 2023 -- Pittsburgh, PA USA at Benedum Center

Feb 28, 2023 - Mar 5, 2023 -- Greenville, SC USA at Peace Center For The Performing Arts

Mar 7, 2023 - Mar 12, 2023 -- Columbus, OH USA at Ohio Theatre

Mar 14, 2023 - Mar 19, 2023 -- East Lansing, MI USA at Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 21, 2023 - Mar 26, 2023 -- Buffalo, NY USA at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Mar 28, 2023 - Apr 2, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC USA at Belk Theater

Apr 11, 2023 - Apr 16, 2023 -- Durham, NC USA at Durham Performing Arts Center

Apr 18, 2023 - Apr 23, 2023 -- Greensboro, NC USA at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 25, 2023 - Apr 30, 2023 -- Providence, RI USA at Providence Performing Arts Center

May 2, 2023 - May 14, 2023 -- Boston, MA USA at Opera House (MA)

May 16, 2023 - May 28, 2023 -- Washington, DC USA at National Theatre

May 30, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA USA at Academy of Music

Jun 13, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL USA at Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Jun 27, 2023 - Jul 2, 2023 -- Orlando, FL USA at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jul 11, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA USA at Pantages Theatre - Los Angeles

Aug 1, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023 -- San Jose, CA USA at San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

Aug 8, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023 -- Salt Lake City, UT USA at George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Aug 15, 2023 - Aug 20, 2023 -- San Diego, CA USA at San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug 22, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023 -- Tempe, AZ USA at ASU Gammage

Sep 5, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023 -- Denver, CO USA at Buell Theatre

Sep 19, 2023 - Sep 24, 2023 -- Minneapolis, MN USA at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Oct 3, 2023 - Oct 8, 2023 -- Des Moines, IA USA at Des Moines Civic Center

Beetlejuice North American Tour 2022 Cast

Beetlejuice’s North American tour cast includes Justin Collette, who will star as a resident poltergeist, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Kate Marilley as Delia, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho and Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno. Additionally, Isabella Esler will lead the cast as Lydia Deetz in her professional debut. Also in the cast will be Jesse Sharp as Charles, Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean, and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout in her national tour debut. More casting will be announced at a later date.

Beetlejuice Broadway 2023 dates and creative team

Beetlejuice, the Broadway musical, will have its final performance on January 8, 2023, at the Marquis Theater. The musical debuted on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theater in March 2019, where it opened on April 25. After a brief hiatus due to COVID, the musical re-opened on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theater, with Tony nominee Alex Brightman in the role of Beetlejuice.

Broadway's website describes the musical as:

"Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!"

Broadway's production of the musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. It features an original score by Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King. Furthermore, the music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul, and the choreography is by Connor Gallagher.

Tony-winning scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and make-up designer Joe Dulude II round out the creative team.

