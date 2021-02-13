Belle Delphine reveals she once cheated on her 14-year old boyfriend with a 30-year old man

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner recently appeared on popular YouTuber Phiilip DeFranco's podcast "A Conversation With," where she revealed that she once cheated on her boyfriend with a much older man when she was a teenager.

The 21-year old South-African born British YouTuber provided viewers with an intimate glimpse into her life beyond the camera, during her recent appearance on Philip DeFranco's podcast.

NEW VIDEO ALERT! Bet some of you didn't see this one coming... 👀 https://t.co/DfISzp2mBF pic.twitter.com/4mSKIstzJO — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 10, 2021

From addressing her strained relationship with her parents to speaking about her boyfriend's secret identity, Belle Delphine's interview proved to be a rather engaging one, courtesy of a set of riveting questions posed by Philip DeFranco.

At one particular juncture, while speaking about her dating life, she came up with a candid revelation which revolved around her cheating on her 14-year old boyfriend with a 30-year old man.

Belle Delphine gets candid about her early dating life, shares her encounters with "older men"

[Timestamp: 29:03]

Over the course of her interview with Philip DeFranco, Belle Delphine touched upon a wide array of topics, which ranged from her parents' relationship with one another to her decision to move out at the age of 15.

She also revealed her mother's nonchalant attitude towards her in general. She proceeded to give an example of a time when she once hopped on a train to meet a 25-year old guy and her mother didn't even seem to notice that she was gone.

Upon hearing this, Philip DeFranco asks her if this was a one-time thing or not. In response, Belle Delphine delves into her personal life, without a moment's hesitation:

"My first boyfriend, I met him like when I was 13 or 14 and when I broke up with him, things got really shit in my school . I did something really bad in that relationship and I went to a festival with one of my friends and I cheated on him with a much older guy . He was 30 years old I think and I just kissed him or whatever ."

She also revealed that the practice of older men dating younger girls was quite prominent during those years, especially in the emo community.

The duo then went on to have an insightful conversation about the "predatory power dynamic" that exists today and how times have changed since then.

Belle Delphine is perhaps best known today for popularising the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

Since then, she has adopted a unique persona over the course of her career, which oscillates between being "kawaii" and risque all at once. On account of this, she is known to command a huge army of simp fans.

Despite being one of the most polarizing figures on the internet today, she continues to make bank, courtesy of her recent foray into the adult entertainment industry.