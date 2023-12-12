Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 12: Drunk charter guest crosses lines, enters crew area

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 11, 2023. During the segment, the same charter guests from the previous episode continued their trip, but one guest wasn't on their best behavior and caused havoc.

Episode 12 picked up mid-dinner when Amish, one of the guests, told Tumi that he was going to get "f*cked" that night. While the crew may not have taken him seriously, the guest kept his promise and didn't go to bed. Instead, he drunkenly wandered the luxury yacht, looking for more alcohol and the hot tub.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Sink or Swim, read:

"Capt. Sandy has a difficult conversation with the primary charter guest after someone in their group becomes unruly; the bosun's interior love interest develops feelings for him; the chief stew's problems with a crew member reach a boiling point."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

Amish, the dentist, drunkenly enters crew rooms in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 12

In the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, a charter guest caused problems for the crew. Amish, the dentist, a friend of the primary guest told chief stew Tumi, whom he referred to as "Three-mi," that he was going to get drunk that night. He lived up to his promise by staying up even after the rest of the guests went to bed.

The drunk charter guest roamed the halls looking for more alcohol and the hot tub. As he wandered around, he walked into the crew area and accidentally entered Jess and Lily's cabin. Amish apologized to the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast members and shut the door. However, he then entered Jack and Luka's cabin while Jack was changing.

"Go up to your room. People are trying to sleep," Luka told him as he kicked him out.

Kyle and Lara were initially unaware of what was happening until he broke his glass while walking down the stairs. However, upon seeing messages in the group thread about Amish's presence, Kyle immediately alerted Captain Sandy.

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain spoke to the primary guest the following day and told him that it was unacceptable for Amish to be roaming around the way he was. She told him that he was a problem and that he needed to get under control or else he would be thrown off the boat.

What else happened in the latest episode of the Bravo show

While Amish's drunken behavior was a huge problem during the segment, he wasn't the only one. The new cast member, Lily Davison, who replaced Natayla as part of the interior crew, was still one of the main storylines of the segment.

Lily's inexperience continued to cause problems with the crew as she was dragging the interior down with her. For Jessika, Lily leaving towels on the floor was the last straw, and she didn't want to have to deal with the new stew anymore. She was also annoyed that the junior stew wanted to use an iPad to make a list of things that needed to be done and told the cameras that she could be "making TikToks" with the device.

