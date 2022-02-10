Below Deck Sailing Yacht new cast list: Gabriela Barragan, Tom Pearson, and others in Bravo’s series

After a successful run of seasons one and two, the unscripted reality television series Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with season 3 with some new faces and some old returnees. The new series will take place in Menorca, Spain and premiere on Bravo TV on February 21, 2022.

In the official synopsis, Bravo wrote:

“With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III’s most epic charter season yet.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht new cast list

Last season's Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw many heated moments on the chartered sea vessels and season 3 will be no different. But this season, the fans will see some new crew members.

The nine member team of Below Deck comprises of five new members namely,

Chef Marcos Spaziani

With a professional experience of 10 years, Chef Marcos Spaziani will try to impress the guests with gourmet food. Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, the chef settled in Los Angeles after attending culinary school in his home country. There he officially launched ML Eats along with Chef Louis Huh.

Second stew Gabriela Barragan

Hailing from San Diego, California, Gabriela Barragan is an experienced crew member. The trained surfer turned jet-setting yachtie has prior worked as a stewardess and a deckhand over the last two years.

Third stew Ashley Marti

Ashley Marti recently started her career in yachting. Born and raised in New York, she has now settled in South Florida. The travel enthusiast went yachting during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't looked back since then. Ashley has so far traveled to the United States and the Bahamas and is looking forward to her new journey to Spain on Parsifal III.

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia

With a B.A. Journalism and minor in communications degree from San Diego State University, Kelsie Goglia is all set to explore the waters and provide a five-star service to the guests onboard. The Giants fan found her passion for traveling after a sailing holiday in Croatia.

Deckhand Tom Pearson

Born and raised in The Lake District of the UK, Tom Pearson loves to be in the water and enjoy water sports. A self-proclaimed social butterfly has visited places like New York City, Maldives, as well as Menorca, Spain.

The new crew will join last season’s members - Captain Glenn Shephard, chief engineer Colin MacRae, first mate Gary King, and chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher.

Also Read Article Continues below

All the drama on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht will unfold on February 21, 2022 on Bravo TV.

Edited by Sabika