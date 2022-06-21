Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale: Fans do not believe Ashley Marti deserved a promotion 

Tonight on the season 3 finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the final charter guest of the season left the yacht after being impressed by the crew. The episode was quite emotional as the team bid farewell to each other.

Daisy promoted Ashley to the lead stew, a position she had been wanting for a very long time. Ashley worked hard to serve the charter guests but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans felt that she did not deserve the position as she talked about others behind their backs and had a bad attitude towards other crew members.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Ashley getting promoted to Chief Stew

Earlier on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Ashley was concerned about the new member Scarlett and had said in a confessional,

"The last thing I want is some 'new girl' showing up and bossing me around. I prefer twosomes, I don’t like to share."

She had asked Daisy to promote her to the second stew after Scarlett Bentley’s arrival but was shut down as Daisy felt that the position was not suited for her and said that it was not "about bossing each other around or be a bull to someone else.” She felt that Ashley was missing the team-work aspect required for the job.

So tonight, when Ashley was promoted for handling the wedding guests well, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans flooded Twitter stating that she did not deserve the promotion and said that it was a “pity” promotion.

OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast @OverBoard_Pod Are Lead Stew and Second Stew the same thing? Is Lead Stew higher than Chief Stew?? Did Daisy just accidentally make Ashley her boss??? #BelowDeckSailingYacht Are Lead Stew and Second Stew the same thing? Is Lead Stew higher than Chief Stew?? Did Daisy just accidentally make Ashley her boss??? #BelowDeckSailingYacht

BeigeElleWoods @Meredith_Esq Ashley’s attitude changed as soon as she had someone to whom she could feel superior. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Ashley’s attitude changed as soon as she had someone to whom she could feel superior. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Arthlyn 🇩🇲 ⚖❣ @FiercelyFab I wonder if Daisy regrets her decision of making Ash lead stew after seeing the episodes 🤔 #BelowDeckSailingYacht I wonder if Daisy regrets her decision of making Ash lead stew after seeing the episodes 🤔 #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/smIk4XqIH6

CatTouchThis @cat_touch_this I’m def not Ashley’s biggest fan and am mystified how she got a title promotion, but it’s not cool to wear someone down and make them feel worthless. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYacht I’m def not Ashley’s biggest fan and am mystified how she got a title promotion, but it’s not cool to wear someone down and make them feel worthless. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

What happened tonight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Tonight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans saw the wedding celebrations continue after the previous episode.

Ashley had trouble finding clean champagne glasses for the couple, who were returning from their boat ride. Daisy remarked on the table setting for the evening party and said,

"It looks beautiful, girls."

The chef, Marcos, and the staff members presented the guests with Tuna Carpaccio with Cherry Capers, Applewood Smoke, Lobster Tail, and Tomahawk Steak. The charter guests praised the chef by saying,

"You have outdone yourself, chef."

Daisy then cleaned up the dishes and Marcos surprised the guests with a gluten-free wedding cake. The final charter guests left the yacht and Daisy said,

"Oh my god! It's over."

Captain Glenn praised Daisy for doing a "really good job." Daisy promoted Ashley to the lead stew. Chef told the crew that the total amount of tips was $160,500.

Marcos said that he was worried about cooking this season, but he "somehow did it."

Ashley, Marcos, Colin MacRae and Barnaby Birkbeck talked about Gary in the car afterwards. Barnaby wondered if Gary would sleep with Scarlett. Ashley said that he might spend the night with Scarlett or Daisy. Barnaby felt that Gary would not sleep with Daisy. The team also discussed Ashley’s promotion at the end of the season and said:

"Its just that Daisy recognized my efforts."

The team had a celebratory lunch together and taught the captain how to take a shot. The team talked about the highs and lows of the season.

The finale episode description reads:

"As the guests return from the wedding ceremony, the crew tries to cap off a great season with the perfect reception dinner. While Marcos strives to wow the guests with his best meal yet, time is running out and he still has to add the finishing touches on the wedding cake. Daisy puts Ashley in charge of the final dinner service to see if she's finally ready for a promotion. Gary and Scarlett try to savor what little time they have left. Once the guests depart, the crew tries to enjoy one last night together as Gary looks for the perfect stew to end his season with."

Bravo has not confirmed if Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been renewed for Season 4, but fans can't wait for a renewal.

