Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 4 will feature the crew sailing to Sardinia, Italy, for a brief trip. The episode will take viewers on a virtual journey to one of the most beautiful and famous places in Italy. Fans can tune in to Bravo to watch Season 4 episode 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

For many years, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a fan-favorite spin-off of Below Deck, has been one of Bravo's most popular shows.

The show is based on Captain Glenn Shephard's sailing experience and the crew he works with. Over all these years, fans have loved the drama, controversy, and connections that are featured in every season

The press release for season 4 of the show mentions:

"Returning this season are Capt. Glenn Shephard and veteran department heads Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew), Gary King (First Mate) and Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer)."

It adds:

"New crew members include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson."

Episode 4 of The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 has been titled Lazy Daisy

The upcoming episode of the show will see Chef Ileisha Dell's confidence take a hit as she faces a challenge in the galley that may raise a few eyebrows. Viewers will also see Daisy Kelliher express some frustration when she realizes she's a stew short.

The synopsis for episode 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reads:

“Capt. Glenn insists a stew go on all excursions; Daisy is frustrated after learning she's a stew down while the deck team goofed off on the eFoils; chef Ileisha's perfectionism is thrown off when she faces her greatest fear in the galley.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht released some preview footage of the upcoming episode before its release, hinting at what fans can expect. By the looks of things, it seems like the new episode will be full of excitement as the crewmates will have to deal with several obstacles during their journey as well as some romance.

Recap of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3

From Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and Deckhand Alex Propson's kiss to Deckhand Chase Lemacks' reaction to the drunken debauchery, the previous episode of the show made for an entertaining watch.

Apart from this, Madison Herrera puked all over the bathroom and Lucy Edmunds fell from her upper bunk after drinking a lot. One of the highlights of the episode was Alex's drunken behavior as he tried to place her water bottle on Glenn Shephard's head.

Another interesting aspect of the episode was Gary's return. In the morning, he messaged Glenn Shephard, "Hey, Cap! Guess who's back? I'm out of quarantine! I'll be there in 5 min." He received a warm welcome from Captain Glenn, who said, "I’m f***ing so relieved. This boat is just not the same without Gary. My first officer is my right arm. He knows what I’m thinking. We're like an old married couple."

Watch season 4 episode 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo on May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

