Below Deck season 10 episode 15 release date, plot, and time on Bravo

Below Deck season 10 episode 15, titled The Stud Sails Again, will air on Bravo on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the Bravo application or the Peacock streaming website one day after the television premiere.

The episode will showcase captain Lee Rosbach's return to his chair after missing out on more than five charters. The captain had to go home due to a medical emergency. Upon returning, he thanked Sandy Yawn for bailing him out and hoped that someday he would be able to return the favor.

Below Deck season 10 episode 15 will see new guests arrive on the yacht

This week on Below Deck, new charter guests will arrive on the yacht. New stew Leigh-Ann Smith called the guests "Miami frat boys" in a promo, saying that she does not miss South Florida anymore.

The guests seemed to be impressed by the yacht's rooms. In a preview, guests can be seen enjoying the hot tub as one of them falls off the stairs.

The guests' demand to have a Caribbean lunch with cocktails and steel drummers might put the crew in a difficult situation. The crew will organize a fun beach game day where the guests will play cornhole. However, one of the guests will complain that he "hates sand and salt water."

Fraser will get a little bit concerned about Leigh-Ann Smith's experience as chief stew, which is longer than his time in the given title. In a preview, he said that they would have no trouble if Smith followed all the orders.

Leigh-Ann will also flirt with Ben, with whom she had matched on Tinder. She will learn about Ben's connection with Camille, the ex-stew, but says in a preview that she will get what she wants.

In another promo, chef Rachel gets emotional after hugging captain Lee. She says in a confessional that she respects captain Sandy but feels more connected to captain Lee.

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 14

Bravo's description of the episode, titled Big Deck Energy, reads:

"Chef Rachel delivers a dinner to remember; the crew throws the pageant queen guests a 1980s party; guest LaQuish continues to annoy the interior team; Tony takes issue with Katie; Ross is forced to reprimand his boat crush."

Last week on Below Deck, bosun Ross noticed that Katie was giving orders to Tony, who is not under her authority. The latter did not make an official complaint, but Ross himself spoke to Katie about the situation, explaining that Tony is "delicate" and that she was "stepping out of line."

He felt guilty while doing the same as Katie was his girlfriend. Captain Sandy left the yacht after saying that she had responsibilities at home and was just holding down the fort for captain Lee. The crew members organized a 1980s-themed party for the charter guests, which they loved.

They left the yacht in the morning after giving the crew the least amount of tips in their time period while handling charter guests. LaQuish once again annoyed the crew members by asking for a pear while having breakfast. She said that she did not care what others thought of her and walked the opposite way while getting off the yacht.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Below Deck every Monday at 8 pm ET.

