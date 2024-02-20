Below Deck season 11 episode 3: Recap and more details explored 

Below Deck season 11 episode 3 premiered on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Titled Breaking Barbie, this episode featured the crew's first night out of the season, which surprisingly turned out to be rather uneventful. The episode primarily focused on the ongoing friction between Barbie and her boss, with Fraser instructing Barbie to be nicer to Cat.

In the most recent episode of Below Deck, Fraser learned about Cat's life story, leading to a shift in his perception of her. However, tensions reached a breaking point as Barbie's confrontational behavior persisted, prompting Fraser to address the issue with Captain Kerry, expressing his frustration with the supposed Princess from Argentina.

Keep reading to find out more about what happened in the latest episode of Below Deck on Bravo.

What happened in Below Deck season 11 episode 3?

The first night out for the Below Deck crew was rather quiet. They danced in the rain after a delicious dinner. Barbie told Jared how fascinating she thought he was. Inebriated, Jared retorted that he always saw honesty when he saw her gaze. Barbie had to giggle at him because of this comment. Most likely not the answer he was hoping for.

When they eventually returned to the yacht, all of them jumped into the hot tub, except Fraser, who retired to bed, sulking and swearing at the other people on the boat. Xandi danced around the spa's edge until she inadvertently slipped in.

The Below Deck crew got up early the following morning to prepare for the upcoming charter. While acknowledging that the first charter was difficult, Jared said that this time they needed to take it slowly, collect themselves, take a deep breath, and try to see beyond the immediate situation.

Meanwhile, Cat struggled to establish a connection with the other members of the group and ultimately felt alone and isolated. Later, Fraser ran into Cat as he was walking past the laundry room and had a nice conversation, asking how the latter was feeling. Cat gave a feeble "Okay" in response. After a while, while enjoying Coronas, Cat revealed that she was raised in foster care.

She revealed that her mother died when she was thirteen, and her father died when she was nine. Both Cat and her brother were placed in the system and split up. Cat went on to say that because the family she resided with had an extremely cult-like religion, she no longer spoke to them.

However, Cat grew extremely autonomous after turning eighteen and made her own life decisions. She and her brother are now close once more. Fraser was evidently moved by Cat's story.

As the episode progressed, a margarita became the center of controversy between Barbie and Fraser. When the guests showed up, Barbie and Fraser got into a fight over whether orange juice should be in a margarita. Barbie took out a recipe book and explained to Fraser how to make the cocktail instead of just preparing it the way he wanted it.

The following morning, when Fraser delivered the Captain his coffee, he raised an urgent matter, expressing concern over Barbie's hostile behavior and frequent retorts.

The episode ended as Fraser sought remedial justice from the Captain.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.