Who is Xandi Olivier? Meet the stew from Below Deck season 11 with an impressive resume

Stew Xandi Olivier is set to make her grand debut in Below Deck season 11 in February 2024. Bravo recently teased fans with an exclusive glimpse of the thrilling nautical adventures to come and excitement is brewing amongst avid viewers, who are eager to meet the newest additions to the amusing crew of the St. David yacht.

A new addition to the crew is Stew Xandi, a seasoned stew hailing from Pretoria, South Africa. With an impressive background spanning six years in the yachting industry, Olivier brings a remarkable blend of expertise and finesse to the table, making her an asset to the team. Her adept handling of challenging maritime situations showcases her cool-headed approach and knack for navigating tough waters.

Xandi Olivier's love for exploring stand-up comedy clubs and live music venues hints at her fun-loving personality, perfectly suited for Below Deck season 11. This unique mix of skill and passion ensures an unforgettable experience for all aboard the St. David yacht.

Details about Xandi Olivier from Below Deck season 11

Xandi Olivier, born on November 7, 1990, is a Scorpio. Hailing from Pretoria, South Africa, she loves travel and adventure. She currently spends the majority of her time with loved ones in Florida.

Xandi Olivier, who has a wealth of experience working in the yachting industry, brings a seasoned touch to her role in Below Deck season 11. Her adept handling of tough challenges demonstrates her proficiency in ensuring that guests have a seamless and top-notch yachting experience.

Serving as the latest stewardess on the St. David yacht, Xandi effortlessly combines professionalism with her infectious liveliness, cultivating a positive and engaging environment for both fellow crew members and esteemed guests.

Lauded for her strong work ethic and remarkable ability to forge genuine connections, Xandi Olivier's presence aboard the St. David megayacht adds a dash of vibrance and positivity, contributing to a memorable season.

Xandi Olivier is active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life beyond the yacht, offering a window into her global adventures, her commitment to staying fit, and cherished moments with all her loved ones.

New Below Deck season 11 cast members

While Chief Stew Fraser Olender from season 9 and Deckhand Ben Willoughby will be returning as part of the St. Davis crew, fans will be introduced to several new cast members in season 11. Apart from Olivier, the crew will feature two new Stews — Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual.

The new crew will also include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin as well as Deckhands Marie "Sunny" Marquis and Kyle Stillie. In fact, even Captain Lee will be replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge this season.

Xandi's warm demeanor and friendly personality have earned her a special place in the hearts of the other crew members, including Chief Stew Fraser Olender. Fraser's response to Bravo's question about who his best friends are in Below Deck season 11 was a testament to the close bond these two share.

"Chef Anthony, Xandi, and Paris. And, last season, Hayley," Fraser said.

As St. Davis sets sail on screen in February 2024, fans look forward to joining the crew on yet another Mediterranean adventure and witnessing the dynamics within the cast unfold.