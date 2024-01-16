Below Deck season 11: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

After months of anticipation, the cast of Below Deck season 11 was unveiled at Bravocon, bringing with it a surprising twist. The upcoming season of the hit show will be set against the backdrop of the tropical paradise of Grenada, featuring a mix of familiar faces and new crew members.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Ben Willoughby will make a return. They will be joined by Chef Anthony Iracane, a French restaurateur from Miami. Captain Kerry Titheradge, transitioning from Below Deck Adventure, will assume command, bringing a disciplined leadership style to the table, which could potentially clash with the strong personalities on board.

Cast of Below Deck season 11 and their Instagram handles

Here is a detailed list of season 11's cast and where fans can follow them on Instagram to keep up with their lives.

1) Captain Kerry Titheradge (@capt_kerry)

Captain Kerry, a familiar face from Below Deck Adventure season 1, stands out in the yachting industry with over two decades of experience. His unwavering dedication to his role shines through, and fans are eager to see him taking the helm of St. David, steering through the picturesque waters of Grenada in the Caribbean.

2) Fraser Olender (@fraserolender)

Fraser made his debut on Below Deck during season 9 as a valued stew. His exceptional performance led to him being promoted to chief stew in season 10, where he gained admiration for leadership qualities.

Now, returning for season 11, Fraser will resume his role as chief stew, cementing his status as a beloved and essential member of the crew.

3) Chef Anthony Iracane (@anthony_iracane_)

Chef Anthony Iracane, a new addition to the Below Deck series, brings a wealth of culinary expertise to the crew. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Anthony boasts over four years of experience in the yachting industry.

While the season 11 trailer did not reveal much about Anthony, viewers can anticipate being treated to his extraordinary culinary creations on board.

4) Ben Willoughby (@wanderingwilloughby)

Ben, making a return as the lead deckhand, is a familiar face for Below Deck enthusiasts. Last season, Ben's connection with Camille took center stage, showcasing their inseparable bond. Ben's emotional farewell when Camille was dismissed left a lasting impact on the fandom.

5) Cat Baugh (@simplycatmarie)

Joining the season 11 crew as a new steward, Cat Baugh hails from Southern California. With five years of experience in the yachting industry, she's well-accustomed to private yachts in Newport Beach and fans are eager to see her in action on St. David.

6) Barbie Pascual (@barbiepascuall)

The crew will welcome another new individual, Barbie Pascual, a seasoned stew from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She has six years of experience in the yachting industry.

The trailer hints at Barbie's professionalism, adding another layer of expertise to the team.

7) Xandi Olivier (@xandio)

Xandi Oliviier is the newest addition to the crew alongside Frasier, Cat, and Barbie. Hailing from Pretoria, South Africa, Xandi brings over five years of experience in the yachting industry to the table. Although the trailer only included a glimpse of Xandi, it highlighted a charming moment she shared with Fraser.

8) Kyle Stillie (@that.scottishguy)

Kyle Stillie is the latest deckhand to join Below Deck season 11 alongside Ben. Hailing from Selkirk, Scottish Borders, Scotland, Kyle is relatively new to the industry and has about a year of yachting experience. He is now set to gain valuable experience while working with the seasoned crew and Captain Kerry this season.

9) Marie 'Sunny' Marquis (@marie.marq)

Marie 'Sunny' Marquis, the sole female deckhand, will join Ben and Kyle on board. Hailing from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, Marie is relatively new to yachting. She has a year and a half of industry experience and fans are excited to see her in action in the upcoming season of the show.

10) Bosun Jared Woodin (yur_boy_j)

Jared Woodin is the latest bosun to join Below Deck season 11's dynamic team alongside Ben, Kyle, and Marie. The trailer hints at immediate tensions between Ben and Jared, with the former calling him "dumb" at one point.

The narrative suggests that the new season will be full of drama and entertainment.

Season 11 of Below Deck is scheduled to release on February 5, 2024. The 75-minute-long premiere will air at 9 pm ET on Bravo.