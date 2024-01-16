What has Kyle Dixon from Below Deck been up to since his exit from season 5? Details explored

Kyle Dixon rose to fame during his time on Bravo's famous reality TV show, Below Deck. As a deckhand in seasons 4 and 5, Kyle became popular for his Nothern English accent and the hurdles he faced in his romantic relationships.

Initially, Kyle joined the cast members of season 4 in episode 5 as a deckhand replacement. His charisma made a strong impression on the show's audience, and he also proved to be an asset to Captain Lee's crew.

Since he left after season 5 of the show, Kyle has appeared in a 2019 British reality television series called Smuggled.

What is Kyle doing after Below Deck?

As per Screen Rant, apart from Kyle's interest in reality television, the Below Deck star announced that he started his own charter company, Meerkat Madness Charters, back in June 2021. As of 2023, he has also started working as a chef.

On Instagram, Kyle posts about his two daughters hinting at what fatherhood has been like for him. Most of the content Kyle shares with his 25.1k followers includes promotions for his business venture, his dog Luna, and throwback pictures from his time at Below Deck.

The latest post on his Instagram account @lordkyleadamdixon is a picture of him through which he wishes his fans Merry Christmas.

Why did Kyle leave Below Deck?

The former British soldier, Kyle Dixon was involved in a relationship drama throughout season 4. Despite having a girlfriend, he tried to pursue his crew member Sierra Storm, which made him unlikable on screen.

During season 5, tensions rose between his cast mate Nico Scholly and EJ Jansen as Kyle's relationship with his fiancée, Ashley came to a messy end. At that time, he was also trying to initiate a romantic relationship with the mother of his children.

On a fan-run subreddit r/belowdeck, the show's fans discussed how Kyle's abusive behavior towards the rest of the cast was unacceptable. Reddit user u/CasualRedditer42 expressed their thoughts:

"His reaction to Sierra not liking him was totally toxic and aggressive. And he came back his second season and was like oh yeah that girl I proposed to last season and made a huge deal out of? Yeah we broke up and oh yeah I had another kid with someone else. He was funny on the show but it was clear that he was pretty impulsive and all over the place."

Kyle however has transformed since the Below Deck days, and seems to be focusing on his family and newly launched charter company. Being a dad of two girls Florence and Willow, Kyle seems to be loving fatherhood. He expressed as much when he took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post on Father's Day:

“So today is a day for all my Father Man Dem...!!! Never thought I'd be a Dad but here we are and I wouldn't trade these two for anything...!!! I know I slag people off for putting photos of their kids on social media but today is Fathers day so I'll give everyone a free pass...!!! Happy Fathers day everyone."

According to an announcement made by Bravo, Below Deck season 11 will premiere on February 5, 2024.

With season 11 on its way, fans are wondering if Kyle Dixon will make an appearance on the show.

Kyle, however, has not hinted at him being in the new season. To watch previous seasons of Below Deck, visit Peacock TV and Bravo.