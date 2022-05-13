Ben Platt Reverie Tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American actor, singer and songwriter Ben Platt has announced a series of fall tour dates in support of his recently released album Reverie. The tour will be supported by special guests and sisters Aly and AJ who will perform as openers.

The tour will commence on September 3 at the Wamu Theater in Seattle, Washington, and will make stops at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California, on September 12 and Madison Square Garden in New York, on September 27 as part of its 19-date run. It will conclude with a show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on October 7.

Tickets for the Reverie Tour are available through Ben Platt’s official website and Ticketmaster.

Ben Platt said in a press release:

"I'm beside myself with excitement to finally be back doing what I love, performing my music for a live audience. I've been waiting nearly three years to finally take this show on the road, and I can't wait to sing my face off."

Speaking about the tour in a press release, sister duo Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka said:

"We are so excited to join Ben on tour! Not only do we admire him as an artist but he's an incredible human being and has openly supported our music for some time now. There's gonna be a lot of love coming from the stage each night."

Ben Platt Reverie Tour 2022 dates

September 3 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater

September 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 6 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

September 8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 9 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 11 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

September 12 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl

September 15 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust Cu Theatre

September 18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 19 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

September 23 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

September 25 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Coca-Cola Coliseum

September 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 29 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

October 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

October 6 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

More about Ben Platt

Reverie is Platt’s second studio album and was released in August 2021. His debut album titled Sing to Me Instead was released in March 2019. He also starred in a concert film titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall on Netflix.

Ben Platt has been acting for several years, and has participated in theatre musicals like The Sound of Music (2006), The Book of Mormon (2012–2015), and the Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen (2015–2017) in its titular role. Platt has already won a Tony, an Emmy, and a Grammy.

Platt is also famous for appearing in the Pitch Perfect film series. In 2019, he signed onto the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

