British rapper M.I.A., who was engaged to musician Benjamin Bronfman, has criticized Joe Biden and United States immigration policies as she is trying to get back her son, Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman. M.I.A. and Benjamin reportedly split in 2012 after getting engaged in 2009.

Yahoo! states that Benjamin and M.I.A.'s custody battle began back in 2013 after the former filed a restraining order that stated that M.I.A. could not take her son to the U.K. As the couple's custody battle for their 14-year-son has surfaced on the internet, let's explore more about the musician Benjamin. He has pursued a career as an entrepreneur and his net worth is $100 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Benjamin Bronfman has gained enormous wealth from his entrepreneurial career: Earnings and more explored

Benjamin Bronfman is from a family that has been involved with various businesses over the years. Bronfman himself developed a similar interest while he pursued a career in the music industry. His father Edgar Bronfman Jr. served as CEO of Warner Music Group. As mentioned earlier, his net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

The Richest states that Benjamin enrolled at Collegiate School, followed by Emerson College in Boston. He later developed an interest in environmental technologies that aimed to decrease carbon emissions and joined Global Thermostat as an associate managing director.

He is the co-founder and executive chairman of an investment company called DGH and he later formed a technology platform called Electric Tree.

Global Thermostat's website says that he was on the board of directors for Bedrocan International and accumulated around $150 million in capital. Benjamin Bronfman launched a record label called Green Owl Records in 2008. He also released an album called The Green Owl Comp the same year.

The rest of Bronfman's earnings are a result of his music career. He also performed with a band called The Exit, which was active from 2000 to 2007. The band members included Ben Brewer, Gunnar Olsen, and Jeff DaRosa.

He has also worked in music videos such as Lonely Man's Wallet, Let's Go to Haiti, Back to the Rebels, and more.

M.I.A. and Benjamin Bronfman's relationship timeline and their son's custody battle explained

The Daily Mail reported that M.I.A. and Benjamin Bronfman first met in 2008. Their child was born the following year and the duo also purchased a house in Los Angeles at the same time.

M.I.A. and Benjamin reportedly separated in 2012 and an insider revealed at the time that the pair resided separately in London and New York. While their son was staying with Benjamin, his mother Sherry was looking after the kid, as per the New York Daily News.

As per the latest update, the British rapper and record producer M.I.A. started posting a series of tweets a day ago, revealing about the problems she has been facing as she is trying to meet her son. She began by sharing a picture that read that she was denied a US visa because of her behavior in the past. The tweet has been deleted now.

M.I.A. further stated that she had to wait for a Republican to arrive at the office. She even expressed her frustration with the fact that her child is currently living with people who are accused of being involved in child trafficking and s*x cults in the past. She added:

"The difference between me and migrants coming in, is that I can't vote. I'm paying US taxes too. Sick."

As mentioned earlier, Benjamin Bronfman filed a restraining order against M.I.A. in 2013 and the latter responded by approaching the New York federal court. According to Yahoo!, the legal documents claimed that the Hague Convention cannot restrict her from taking her son home.

M.I.A. has continued to share more tweets and mentioned that she is ready to "go to war" for her child. She wrote in another tweet that she sacrificed her career for her son and added:

"They ripped me off and copied my style and gave it to their puppets and shadow banned me on every platform. But it was worth it to save him from the madness of what you know how."

The 48-year-old's last album, Mata, was released in 2022 but it did not turn out to be successful like the rest of her projects.

