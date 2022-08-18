Beth Orton 2022 Tour: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

British singer and songwriter Beth Orton has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, Weather Alive. The tour kicks off on August 19 in Devon at the Beautiful Days Festival and will go on until October 16 in Leeds, England. Tickets for Beth Orton’s tour are available for purchase via the artist’s official website or Ticketmaster.
Orton is also expected to make an appearance at the Open House Festival. She will make stops in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Bristol too, among other cities. Orton will also perform at various record stores across England and Scotland.
Following her UK tour, the singer will head to North America on November 1. The tour in the US will begin in Washington, DC in November and will wrap up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Check Beth Orton’s full tour schedule below.
Beth Orton 2022 Tour Dates
August 19 -- Devon, England - Beautiful Days Festival
August 21 -- Bangor County Down, Ireland - Open House Festival
October 7 -- Birmingham, England - Academy 2
October 8 -- Brighton, England - St. Bartholomew’s Church
October 9 -- London, England - Koko
October 10 -- Norwich, England - Arts Centre
October 12 -- Bristol, England - St. George’s
October 13 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand
October 15 -- Manchester, England - RCMN Concert Hall
October 16 -- Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
November 1 -- Washington, D.C. - Sixth & I
November 2 -- Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
November 3 -- Montclair, NJ - First Congregational Church
November 5 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
November 6 -- Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
November 7 -- Montreal, Quebec - Le Studio TD
November 8 -- Toronto, Ontario - The Great Hall
November 10 -- Chicago, IL - The Mayfield
November 11 -- Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
November 12 -- Saint Paul, MN - The Cedar
November 14 -- Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
November 16 -- Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
November 17 -- Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
November 18 -- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s
November 20 -- Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
November 21 -- Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
November 22 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Hollywood Theater
Beth Orton releases new single, Friday Night
The singer has announced a new single, Friday Night. She has self-directed the video of the song. Speaking about the new track, Beth Orton said,
“Friday Night is someone reflecting on, and trying to decide, what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain’. Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain."
She further added, saying,
“Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make.”
Concluding her statement, Orton said,
“We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope.”
Apart from Friday Night, Orton has also released the title track of the album and another track titled Forever Young. She has also self-produced the album, working alongside drummer Tom Skinner, and bassist Tom Herbert. Her last album was Kidsticks which was released in 2016.
Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released on September 23 via Partisan.