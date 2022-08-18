Beth Orton 2022 Tour: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

British singer and songwriter Beth Orton has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, Weather Alive. The tour kicks off on August 19 in Devon at the Beautiful Days Festival and will go on until October 16 in Leeds, England. Tickets for Beth Orton’s tour are available for purchase via the artist’s official website or Ticketmaster.

Orton is also expected to make an appearance at the Open House Festival. She will make stops in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Bristol too, among other cities. Orton will also perform at various record stores across England and Scotland.

Beth Orton @beth_orton My new album, Weather Alive, will be released on September 23rd via @partisanrecords . You can listen to the title track and watch the music video directed by @eliot_lee_hazel and @aronalanmitchell, and preorder the album here: bethorton.lnk.to/weatheralive

Following her UK tour, the singer will head to North America on November 1. The tour in the US will begin in Washington, DC in November and will wrap up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Check Beth Orton’s full tour schedule below.

Beth Orton 2022 Tour Dates

August 19 -- Devon, England - Beautiful Days Festival

August 21 -- Bangor County Down, Ireland - Open House Festival

October 7 -- Birmingham, England - Academy 2

October 8 -- Brighton, England - St. Bartholomew’s Church

October 9 -- London, England - Koko

October 10 -- Norwich, England - Arts Centre

October 12 -- Bristol, England - St. George’s

October 13 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

October 15 -- Manchester, England - RCMN Concert Hall

October 16 -- Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

November 1 -- Washington, D.C. - Sixth & I

November 2 -- Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

November 3 -- Montclair, NJ - First Congregational Church

November 5 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

November 6 -- Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

November 7 -- Montreal, Quebec - Le Studio TD

November 8 -- Toronto, Ontario - The Great Hall

November 10 -- Chicago, IL - The Mayfield

November 11 -- Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 12 -- Saint Paul, MN - The Cedar

November 14 -- Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

November 16 -- Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

November 17 -- Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

November 18 -- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s

November 20 -- Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

November 21 -- Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 22 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Hollywood Theater

Beth Orton releases new single, Friday Night

The singer has announced a new single, Friday Night. She has self-directed the video of the song. Speaking about the new track, Beth Orton said,

“Friday Night is someone reflecting on, and trying to decide, what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain’. Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain."

She further added, saying,

“Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make.”

Concluding her statement, Orton said,

“We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope.”

Apart from Friday Night, Orton has also released the title track of the album and another track titled Forever Young. She has also self-produced the album, working alongside drummer Tom Skinner, and bassist Tom Herbert. Her last album was Kidsticks which was released in 2016.

Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released on September 23 via Partisan.

