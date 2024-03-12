“Better stay in school”: North West announcing her debut album title Elementary School Dropout sparks mixed reactions

North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, revealed she's working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout. The project is a homage to her father's acclaimed 2004 LP College Dropout.

As per XXL, the 10-year-old announced the news during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix on Sunday night, March 10, 2024. She shared with the audience present:

"And I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

The crowd cheered for the young, up-and-coming rapper. North has worked on her father's latest album, Vultures Part 1, featuring the track, Talking, according to Billboard. The artist is the oldest of the couple's four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Netizens reacted to the young celebrity child's announcement, some criticizing her, while some praised her artistic abilities.

North West announces debut album Elementary School Dropout at Kanye West's listening party

North West was at her father Kanye West's albumVulture listening party on Sunday night. Vultures 2 is the upcoming second collaborative studio album by the 46-year-old and singer Ty Dolla Sign, collectively known as ¥$. The collaboration project is set to be released independently through West's YZY brand in March 2024.

North West revealed at the event that she is working on her debut rap album, Elementary School Dropout. The to-be artist is also a part of Kanye West's track Talking, released on February 7, 2024, as per Forbes. As per XXL, the track debuted at No. 30 on the Hot 100 with 12.33 million official U.S. streams in its first week of tracking. North West rapped the lyrics:

"I love it, yeah We gonna take over the year for another year (talkin') It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie (talkin') Don't tryna test me (talkin') It's gonna get messy It's gonna get messy (talkin') Just, just bless me, bless me (talkin') It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie (talkin') Just tryna bless me (talkin') Just bless me, bless me (talkin')"

North West's younger siblings, Chicago and Psalm, also joined her at the listening party on the Footprint Center stage. As per Forbes, the family held hands and danced to her Vultures song. It is unclear when the 10-year-old singer will release Elementary School Dropout.

The album's title is an homage to her father's album, The College Dropout, released in 2004. The project put the rapper on the map and made him one of the most exciting new figures in hip-hop at the time, as per Forbes. The latest endeavor turned him from a sought-after producer into a musical star with his reputation.

Netizens gave their opinions for the young artist releasing her debut album. Some of the reactions are shown below.

Kanye and Ty were promoting their songs at the event, including some of their upcoming Vultures 2 sequel tracks, as per Billboard. The playlist at the listening party had Enemies, Believin featuring Project Pat, Promotion featuring Future, Slide, Dead with Future, and Lil Durk, as well as the most popular song Field Trip/Venom featuring Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and Lil Durk.

The two artists who made Vultures, Kanye, and Dolla Sign, are scheduled to make a live performance debut on Thursday night, March 14, 2024, with their appearance at Rolling Loud California, as per XXL. They are also set to take over the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12.

North West has been a public figure all her life, the eldest of the famous rapper Kanye West and the billionaire business mogul Kim Kardashian, as per People. The new album would mark a new project to multiply her building fandom.