“North will always humble Kim”: North West gifted a crying face bag of Kim Kardashian sparks meme fest online

Social media personality and reality star, Kim Kardashian was recently trolled by her fans on social media after her daughter North was gifted a custom bag. Kim's eldest child and first daughter was gifted a custom Alexander Wang bag that featured her mother's viral crying face from 2012.

The Kardashians star posted a picture of the bag on her Instagram story on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Tagging the designer, she captioned the picture saying that she was "stealing it."

"OMG, this bag for North! I’m stealing it." Kim wrote.

The reality star's crying face became a meme in 2012 after she was captured expressing raw emotions about her then-failing marriage to Kris Humphries. Fans took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter to make jokes about it. While some trolled Kim, others connected the bag to 10-year-old North with one netizen claiming that North always humbled her mother.

North West gets custom Alexander Wang bag for Christmas featuring mom Kim Kardashian’s crying face

American designer Alexander Wang, who launched a fashion brand in 2015, and Kim Kardashian has participated in many of his shows. She has also collaborated with the designer multiple times over the years and the latter has given Kim's daughter bags as gifts for a while now. Wang has also gifted North other custom products, including a bespoke leather dress, as per Complex.

For Christmas 2023, Wang gifted Kim's daughter North West a custom-made gift. The bag, a crystal mesh Heiress pouch is available for all to purchase for $695, as per Page Six.

However, the one that Kim Kardashian recently showed off on her Instagram Story had her 2012 crying meme sewed on the front of the bag. It seems the reality star did not get offended by his gift to her daughter North, as she joked about stealing it.

As mentioned earlier, the picture is from 2012 and comes from an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian spin-off Khloé and Kim Take New York. During the same, Kim began sobbing as she discussed her marriage to Kris Humphries. The netizens decided to take a snap of the show with Kim Kardashian's crying face and has since used it as a meme for years.

The SKIMS owner's fans joked about her daughter's habit of trolling her in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians. They pointed out that the bag was a fitting present for the 10-year-old given their mother-daughter dynamic, as per The Sun.

With North West getting a gift featuring Kim's meme, many netizens decided to troll the media mogul. While some called North "Kim's worst nightmare," others said that the meme was when "runs Twitter."

Throughout the holiday season this year, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family have been sharing endless festive content on social media.

The SKIMS owner recently posted a picture of the presents under her snow-covered Christmas tree. The piles of gifts were wrapped in white cotton from her clothing brand's materials. She said in a series of videos,

"I wanted to show you my wrapping this year. I’m putting some presents in front of the tree, and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping."

She went on to show her followers how to make the knot that decorates all of the presents, as per People. The reality star added:

"I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again. I just love the fabric and how it looks and the technique that we used to wrap it, and it looks so pretty with my tree."

Kim Kardashian also posted about her house's entrance decked with holiday decorations and her hallways filled with frosted Christmas trees.