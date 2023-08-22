Big Brother 25 Week 3 Veto Ceremony Spoilers: Jag makes his move, Hisam left blindsided

Big Brother 25 week 3 has brought plenty of surprises, as Hisam's decision to target Reilly did not sit well with many of the other cast members after he won the HOH position during week 2 and earned all the power, including the veto. Big Brother 25 week 3 featured a competition for the role of Head of Household, and Felicia Cannon won.

As a result, she nominated two cast members: Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin. The past two weeks have been tough for Cameron. While he was saved from the nominations the previous week, he fell victim to the same fate this week.

Because of the behavior Hisam displayed when he was the HOH, Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Izzy Gleicher want to eliminate him at any cost and their plan half succeeded. Read on to learn more about the Big Brother veto ceremony.

Big Brother 25 week 3: Who got the Veto power

In Big Brother 25 week 3, Felicia is currently a member of two groups. Group one consists of Hisam, Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley, who make up The Professors Alliance. The second group is the Bye Bye B*tches Alliance which includes the cast members, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes.

Now it appears that she is going with her second group. The Big Brother season 25 live feeds have revealed that Jag holds the veto power, meaning the dynamics of the game have completely changed. Using this power, Jag saved himself from elimination.

This gave Felicia Cannon the opportunity to nominate one cast member. Another instance during the live feeds depicted Hisam's reaction to learning he had been nominated. While talking to Cirie and Izzy, he mentioned that they will realize he was honest with them when they watch the show on television.

Furthermore, he spoke about his experience in the game and how even if he's eliminated, he'll always cherish the memories he made during his time on the show. As Hisam is on the nomination list, the only thing that can save him in Big Brother 25 week 3 is if he can convince the other houseguests not to vote against him and instead vote for Cameron to be eliminated.

The next episode of Big Brother 25 week 3, which will air on August 23, will reveal who will be eliminated between the two cast members. According to the episode description, the following will take place in this episode:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Right now, the contestants competing for the season 25 trophy and $750,000 prize money include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew "Matt" Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

Competition on Big Brother is getting fiercer with each episode, and the contestants are doing everything in their power to avoid elimination and win veto as well as HOH power. What happened to Hisam in the recent live feed was unexpected. As Felicia Cannon's game plan unfolded, she demonstrated how the game can change at any time.

Furthermore, fans can catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.