"Biggest s*umbag to ever exist": Tayler Holder relentlessly slammed online after addressing allegations in YouTube video 

Tayler Holder has finally spoken up after several influencers accused him of sexual assault. Soon after Mads Lewis made some shocking revelations on the podcast BFFs, Holder addressed all the rumors through a YouTube video.

However, the netizens are not pleased with Tayler, and he is being relentlessly bashed online, even though he tried to clear his bit through the video. One Twitter user said:

What did Tayler Holder say about the allegations in his recent video?

On September 17, 2022, Tayler Holder uploaded a video where he attempted to tell the audience his side of the story. He began by saying:

“Since I still don’t know about any specific allegations as no one has come forward to either me or law enforcement, let me be as clear as possible as I can be with this. I have never s*xually assaulted anybody.”

He also mentioned that he has never been with any underage girl and has never had a non-consensual s*xual relationship with anyone. He also spoke about Mads Lewis’ comments made on the podcast and said:

“Which brings me to Mads Lewis, who claims to know all of the information. False. You know what you’ve been told. There’s a difference in information and facts. So, know the truth. She is not a victim. In fact, Mads even stated that I did not send her a cease and desist.”

He also claimed that Mads was lying about the cease and desist as Tayler had sent him one on January 31, 2022. He ended the video by stating that he has all the evidence to prove his innocence.

Tayler Holder bashed on social media after addressing rumors of assault and much more

The video uploaded by Tayler seemed to have acted otherwise as netizens began bashing the TikToker. One user said they hope Tayler "is forced to be accountable for his actions."

However, many others found the video Tayler posted damaging and harmful.

On the BFFs podcast, Mads Lewis talked about all the allegations she has put on Tayler. When Portnoy asked Lewis if all her allegations against Holder were true, Lewis said, "Yes." She also stated that Tayler never sent her a cease and desist notice. After the podcast, Mads received immense love from the netizens for coming out on the Tayler Holder topic.

However, Tayler had also mentioned a few months back on a podcast how he was dealing with the matter offline, but at the time, he did not oppose or agree to any accusations against him.

