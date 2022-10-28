Bikini Kill Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American punk rock band Bikini Kill have announced a new set of Australian tour dates, slated to commence in February next year. The announcement followed after the girl group had noted that they would be performing at the Mona Foma and Golden Plains festivals. This will be the first time the 'Riot Grrrl' punk rock band will perform in Australia in 26 years.

Bikini Kill, who reunited in 2019, will perform at the Mona Lawns in Hobart followed by a string of shows in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Meredith and Sydney. Check out all the tour dates below. The concert is an "all-age" event.

Earlier this year, the band announced the US leg of their tour, which is scheduled for March next year and will conclude in April 2023. Tickets for these shows are available via Ticketmaster.

The presale for Bikini Kill’s Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne shows will commence on October 28 at 9:00 am AEST, followed by a general sale which will begin on October 31. Tickets for the Brisbane show will be available from Ticketmaster, while tickets for Adelaide and Melbourne shows can be accessed from Moshtix and Ticketek.com.au

Tickets for the Perth show, scheduled for March 1, 2023 will be available from November 3 at 12:00 pm AEST from the festival’s official website. Tickets for the Sydney Opera House will be available from 9:00 am on November 4 via the Sydney Opera House’s website.

February 26 – Hobart, MONA Lawns

March 1 – Perth, The Rechabyte

March 3 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

March 5 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

March 8 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

March 11 – Meredith, Golden Plains Festival

March 13 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

March 30 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

April 01 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 03 -- Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

April 04 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 06 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 07 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 09 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 10 -- South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 12 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus

April 13 -- Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

April 14 -- Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

April 16 -- Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

April 17 -- Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

April 19 -- Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theater

April 20 -- St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater

April 23 -- Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Bikini Kill, an all-girl American punk rock band, was formed in 1990. The band’s original lineup consisted of singer and songwriter Kathleen Hanna, guitarist Billy Karren, bassist Kathi Wilcox, and drummer Tobi Vail. The group disbanded in 1997 after releasing two full-length albums, several EPs, and two compilations. The band reunited for tours in 2019 and 2022 with Erica Dawn Lyle on guitar in place of Karren.

Bikini Kill was among the frontrunners of the 'Riot Grrrl Movement,' which featured feminist lyrics and fiery performances. The movement began during the early 1990s in the USA and expanded to over 20 countries. It is a subcultural movement which is a combination of feminism, punk music, and politics.

The original band members attended The Evergreen State College in Washington, where they wrote songs together and encouraged a female-centric environment at their shows. In the early ‘90s, the all-women band encouraged female attendees to come to the front of the stage and handed out lyric sheets to them.

