Billboard Latin Music Week 2023: Complete schedule list, lineup, and all you need to know

Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami has announced the lineup for the festival, sending fans into a frenzy. Scheduled to take place at Faena Forum, Miami Beach, FL, from October 2 to 6, the event has just become even more star-studded. On Wednesday, September 20, organizers announced an impressive lineup of artists, including Shakira and Peso Pluma, who are all set to join the festivities, making this year's event an enticing one for Latin music enthusiasts.

Latin Music Week pass holders are in for a treat as Peso Pluma is set to headline a special Billboard En Vivo show on October 3 at the renowned Faena Theater. This exclusive performance is sure to be a highlight of the week, offering an intimate experience for fans to enjoy Peso Pluma's electrifying music.

Tickets for the festival are available to buy via their official website, and ticket prices range from $899 for Insdier Pass and General Acess Pass for $699 onwards.

The latest additions to the star-studded roster are DannyLux, Carin León, Ivy Queen, Fuerza Régida's JOP, and Pedro Capó. These artists are set to bring their unique talents and energy to an event that promises to be a celebration of Latin music in all its diversity.

Here's the lineup of artists for Billboard Latin Music Week from October 2-6, 2023:

Shakira

Alejo

Alex Sensation

Arcangel

Beatriz Luengo

Bernier

Carin León

Carlos Sarabia

Chencho Corleone

Christian Chávez

Christopher von Uckermann

DannyLux

DJ Nelson

Edgar Barrera

Eladio Carrión

Feid

Fonseca

Francisco Alvarez

Gale Gonzá

Greeicy

Grupo Frontera (Adelaido "Payo" Solis and Juan Javier Cantu)

Hyde

Ivy Queen

Jop

Kany García

Keityn

La Maquinaria Norteña

Lasso

Los Cuates de Sinaloa

Luny Tunes

Lyanno

Maffio

Maite Perroni

Manuel Turizo

Maria Becerra

Mike Bahía

Myke Towers

Nacho

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

Pedro Capó

Peso Pluma

Polima Westcoast

Randi

Santa Fe Klan

Sebastián Esquivel

Sebastián Yatra

Thalia

Venesti

Vico C

Wisin

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

More artists are expected to be added soon, as per Billboard.

The complete schedule list of Billboard Latin Music Week 2023

The schedule, according to Billboard's website, is as follows:

Monday, October 2, 2023

10:00 am: Welcome Remarks

10:05 am - 10:40 am: Everything You Wanted to Know About Billboard, But Were Afraid to Ask

10:45 am - 11:15 am: How to Manage Your First Big Paycheck: Step 1, Don't Buy That Exotic Car (Presented by CN Bank)

11:20 am - 11:45 am: Exactly Who Is Listening to Latin Music? Everyone! Luminiate Unveils New Latin Music Report

11:50 am - 12:25 pm: The Rise of Mexican Music Touring with JOP (Presented by Live Nation)

12:35 pm - 1:10 pm: Millions of Streams, Hundreds of Dollars? (Presented by Rimas Publishing)

1:15 pm - 1:50 pm: The Power of Latin Catalog (Presented by Harbourview)

1:55 pm - 2:30 pm: The Art of the Festival (Presented by Viña del Mar)

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Break

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Networking: The Industry Roundtables

8:00 pm: Billboard En Vivo ft. Greeicy & Mike Bahía (Presented by Michelob Ultra, 21+)

9:00 pm: Official Billboard Latin Music Week Kickoff Party (Presented by AP Global, 21+)

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

8:00 am: Registration and Attendee Lounge Open

10:00 am: Welcome Remarks

10:05 am - 10:50 AM: Making the Hit Live ft. Carin León & Pedro Capó

10:50 am - 11:20 AM: The Power Players: The Indie Edition with Jimmy Humilde, Federico Lauria, and George Prajin (Presented by Lexus)

11:20 am - 11:45 AM: Morning Break (Presented by Believe)

11:45 am - 12:15 PM: Star Q+A with Sebastián Yatra

12:25 pm - 1:10 PM: The New Mexican Revolution (Presented by BMI)

1:20 pm - 1:50 PM: Legends on Legends with Chencho Corleone and Vico C

1:50 pm - 3:00 PM: Break

3:00 pm - 3:45 PM: Boys Club No More! The Women's Panel

3:55 pm - 4:30 PM: The Marketing of Ferxxo: Featuring Feid

4:40 pm - 5:20 PM: To Be Announced

5:30 pm - 6:30 PM: Happy Hour (Presented by Smirnoff)

6:00 pm - 7:00 PM: Premiere Party ft. Thalía

7:00 pm: Billboard En Vivo ft. Peso Pluma (21+)

9:00 pm: Billboard En Vivo ft. La Base and Wisin (Presented by Smirnoff, with Special Guests Luny Tunes & DJ Nelson, 21+)

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

8:00 am: Registration and Attendee Lounge Open

10:00 am: Welcome Remarks

10:10 am - 10:50 am: The Superstar Songwriter Panel ft. Edgar Barrera & Keityn (Presented by Sony Music Publishing)

10:55 am - 11:25 am: The Icon Q&A with Fonseca (Presented by Michelob Ultra)

11:25 am - 11:45 am: Artist Showcase: Dr. Tania Medina (Presented by Bridger Communications)

11:50 am - 12:25 pm: The Latin Swing: From Music to Sports (Presented by Rimas Sports)

12:35 pm - 1:05 pm: The Rising Star Q&A with Manuel Turizo (Presented by Delta Air Lines)

1:15 pm - 1:45 pm: Wisin & La Base: Eye of the Tiger (Presented by Smirnoff)

1:45 pm - 2:30 pm: Break

2:30 pm - 3:00 pm: Deja Tu Huella with Myke Towers (Presented by Cheetos)

3:10 pm - 3:50 pm: Reviving RBD with Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, Christopher Von Uckermann, and Guillermo Rosas (Presented by AT&T)

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm: Hits Don't Lie: The Superstar Q+A with Shakira

6:15 pm: To Be Announced

8:00 pm: Billboard En Vivo ft. Nathy Peluso with Special Guest Young Miko (21+)

Thursday, October 5, 2023

7:00 pm: Watch the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

8:00 pm: Sorry Papi x Billboard Latin Music Week (21+)

Friday, October 6, 2023

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Cheetos Block Party ft. Myke Towers at Latin Music Week

8:00 pm: Billboard En Vivo ft. Fonseca (Presented by Michelob Ultra, 21+)

Billboard Latin Music Week is an annual music festival running for over 30 years

Billboard Latin Music Week is an annual event that brings together top artists, executives, and industry professionals from the Latin music world. It serves as a platform for networking, learning, and celebrating the vibrant and diverse Latin music industry.

Billboard Latin Music Week is one of the premier events for Latin music professionals. It provides a unique opportunity for artists, record labels, managers, promoters, and other industry players to come together, share insights, and collaborate.

Additionally, Billboard Latin Music Week typically features a series of workshops, panels, and discussions covering various aspects of the Latin music industry. These sessions address topics such as music marketing, streaming trends, artist management, and the impact of Latin music on the global stage.

The most interesting part, however, is that the Billboard Latin Music Week often includes live performances by some of the biggest Latin music stars. These performances offer attendees a chance to experience the music firsthand and witness electrifying stage shows.

One of the headliners, Mexican singer Peso Pluma, achieved a historic milestone as the inaugural Música Mexicana artist to grace the MTV VMAs stage this year. His debut at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ, featured a captivating rendition of his chart-topping track Lady Gaga from the 2023 album Génesis.

Hailing from Guadalajara, Peso Pluma has emerged as one of the swiftest-rising talents to break into the American pop mainstream in recent memory. His VMA performance received a warm reception from the audience, and now he's all set to take the stage at Billboard Latin Music Week 2023.