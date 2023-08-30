Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection is turning heads in the fashion community, and for good reason. Founded by American rapper and singer Pharrell Williams, Billionaire Boys Club is a brand synonymous with edgy streetwear, featuring everything from vivid graphics to relaxed yet trendy silhouettes.

This year, on its 20th anniversary, they have expanded their offerings by launching a new accessories capsule. Known as the Silver Diamond & Dollar Leather Accessories capsule, the collection introduces a range of must-have items, each infused with the brand’s signature aesthetics.

If you are looking to own a piece from this exclusive Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection, you're in luck. The capsule is currently available both in physical stores and online. This accessibility makes it easier for fans worldwide to get their hands on these unique accessories.

Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection is available worldwide

The Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection is a treat for sore eyes. It has trendy yet useful items in their collection such as a leather bi-fold wallet, a card case, and a leather passport case.

The collection offers t-shirts in black and white colorways, as well as a black hoodie. Each leather item boasts a shimmering silver finish, highlighted by the brand's Diamond & Dollar debossed artwork.

Similarly, the clothing items are embellished with the Billionaire Boys Club Arch Logo, filled with a matching silver Diamond and & Dollar print.

A Look Back at the history of Billionaire Boys Club

Before diving deeper into the Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection, it's worth noting the brand’s 20-year history. Established by artist and producer Pharrell Williams, Billionaire Boys Club has long been a force to reckon with in the streetwear arena.

The brand has celebrated its two-decade milestone with numerous collaborations, activations, and fresh releases. The accessories capsule marks the continuation of these celebrations.

Must-have items from the Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection

Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection (Image via Official website of Billionaire Boys Club)

While the brand is renowned for its high-quality offerings, the Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection is no exception. However, the price range has not been publicly disclosed yet, creating an added layer of anticipation among fans and collectors alike.

In case you are still not sure which items you should prioritize in the Billionaire Boys Club Accessories collection, here's a list of some of the existing and most coveted pieces you would wish to have in your collection. (Prices as seen on the Billionaire Boys Club & ICECREAM Official EU Store):

Patches Tote Bag: £115.00

Trailgrip Après Boots: £575.00

Heat Map Dollar Rug: £250.00

ICECREAM G-Shock DW-5600: £300.00

Leather Cardholder: £95.00

Billionaire Boys Club G-Shock DW-6900: £300.00

BBC x Michael Kagan Astronaut Figure: £500.00

Straight Logo Slides: £95.00

Sundae Skate Deck: £95.00

Arch Logo x Running Dog Lunch Bag: £40.00

Astro x Running Dog Tote Bag: £90.00

Waitress Socks: £15.00

Ceramic Diner Mug: £20.00

From trendy tote bags and boots to unique home decor and timepieces, this collection truly offers something for everyone. The items represent the brand's blend of luxury and practicality, ensuring you'll find accessories that resonate with your style.

Accessories collection of Billionaire Boys Club: Details explored (Image via Official website of Billionaire Boys Club)

The accessories collection of Billionaire Boys Club is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and design innovation. With a rich 20-year history, the brand continues to push boundaries, now venturing into the accessories space with its Silver Diamond & Dollar Leather Accessories capsule.

Available both in-store and online, the collection is a must-see for those who appreciate the finer things in life, offering a blend of function and fashion that’s hard to resist. Whether you're a long-time fan or a new admirer, this capsule is a luxurious addition to any streetwear ensemble.