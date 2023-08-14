Billions season 7 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Billions season 7 episode 2 is set to release on Friday, August 18, 2023. Season 7 premiered on August 11, and as is the trend, the next episode is expected to drop in seven days’ time. Viewers can stream it on Paramount+ on their specific time zone. The company, however, has its television release two days after it is available for streaming. As such, Billions season 7 episode 2 will feature on television on Sunday, August 20.

The seventh season, which is the final installment of the show, has a total of 12 episodes. The star cast for season 7 episode 2 will be the same as the first episode, and the story takes over from episode one as the main players strive to come out on top. The title of the episode for Billions season 7 episode 2 is Original Sin.

Release date and timings for Billions season 7 episode 2

Billions season 7 episode 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, August 18 on Paramount+ and will have its televised version on air two days later. The time for release would be:

00:01 am Pacific Time

03:01 am Eastern Standard Time

08:01 am British Summer Time

09:01 am Central European Summer Time

Some countries that do not provide access to Paramount+ subscriptions may opt for other alternatives. Viewers in the UK with a Sky TV package can watch the show on Sky Atlantic on Sunday, August 20. Meanwhile, Canadian viewers can stream Billions season 7 episode 2 on a subscription to Crave streaming service on the 18th.

In Australia, the streaming service to opt for in order to watch the show would be Stan, and the episode would be available a day later, on August 19.

Expected plot and cast for Billions season 7 episode 2

Bobby Axelrod is returning to change equations in the power game (Image via Paramount)

Some of the characters and the expected cast for Billions season 7 episode 2 are:

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades Corey Stoll as Mike Prince Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades David Costabile as Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner Dola Rashad as Kate Sacker Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Damien Lewis as Bobby Axelrod Toney Goins as Philip Charyn Sakina Jaffrey as Daevisha "Dave" Mahar Jeffrey DeMunn as Chuck Rhoades, Sr.

The plot for the episode, titled Original Sin, covers the actions of Chuck, Axelrod, and Prince. As per the storyline of Billions season 7 episode 2, Chuck will negotiate with a ghost from his past and work on a new agenda.

While the tussle between Chuck and Prince continues, others will ask Axe to join them. Meanwhile, charges against Chuck are dismissed and he will be free to go.

On the other hand, Axelrod will offer a glimpse of his new life, and Prince will recruit campaign support. Moreover, under a new directive for big swings, Prince will encourage the Cappers to aim high.

More about season 7 of the show

The official synopsis of the seventh season of the show says:

“In series seven, alliances take on new meanings. While old wounds are weaponized, loyalties are tested. Moreover, betrayal takes on epic proportions, and enemies become wary friends. Also, Bobby Axelrod comes back, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

For most fans, season 7 of the show airs very early in the day. While a subscription to Paramount+ is the most common medium for watching it, some fans may avail of other platforms, such as an over-the-top streaming device, a Paramount app or through a cable plan.

The third episode of season 7, titled Winston Dick Energy, is going to air on August 25. While this is the final season for Billions, there is some time for its wrap-up since the last episode is slated to release on October 27.

Viewers can stream the previous seasons on Paramount+ subscriptions or buy them on Amazon.