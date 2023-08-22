Billions season 7 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Billions season 7 episode 3 is awaiting release, and fans are already anticipating an exciting confrontation between the two factions. The hit American series has kept viewers engaged for over seven seasons as the main characters of Chuck, Prince, and Axelrod take stands to fulfill their purposes and ambitions.

Slated to officially release on August 25, the third episode of season 7 shows Chuck preparing to put up a fight. The strategies are on in this episode as Wendy, Taylor, and Wags continue to persuade Axe to return and join them. Meanwhile, Prince is ready to stake all in his bid to win.

The newly released video on Billions season 7 episode 3 offers a glimpse into where the plot takes a turn. The episode’s highlight may be Wendy’s lack of confidence due to a revolt within Prince’s team. Billions season 7 episode 3 will air on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers for episodes 2 and 3.

Billions season 7 episode 3 release date and where to watch

The official release date for Billions season 7 episode 3 is August 25 on Paramount+. It will also be available for streaming on Showtime on August 27. The tentative timing for airing on some of the zones are:

12.01 am Pacific Time

03.01 am Eastern Standard Time

08.01 am British Summer Time

09.01 am Central European Summer Time

The cast and expected plot of Billions season 7 episode 3

The cast for Billions season 7 episode 3 includes seasoned actors like Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis. They are portraying Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod, respectively. Other cast members portraying significant roles in the episode are:

Corey Stoll as Mike Prince Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades David Costabile as Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner Dola Rashad as Kate Sacker Jeffrey DeMunn as Chuck Rhoades, Sr. Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Toney Goins as Philip Charyn Sakina Jaffrey as Daevisha ‘Dave’ Mahar

Billions season 7 episode 3 is titled Winston Dick Energy. It takes over from where episode 2, Original Sin, leaves off at a cliffhanger. The synopsis of this episode says:

“On one side, Chuck gets down to gathering his troops at his old places. On the other side, Wendy’s confidence is shaken due to a betrayal within Prince Cap. Meanwhile, Prince tries to take advantage of a past employee’s work for his own gain”.

Chuck, played by Paul Giamatti, is expected to display his abilities as a leader and a strategist as he collects his people and resources in one of his old haunts. Wendy will likely feel vulnerable after learning about the betrayal within Prince’s camp. While the betrayal worries her, she may try to rally all her capacities to solve the issue.

While his moves make him formidable to his opponents, Prince may struggle with the dilemma between his ethical values and aspirations. The promo also shows Prince making a calculated move of taking advantage of others, adding to the power battles.

What happened in episode 2 of Billions season 7?

Episode 2 showed all of Axelrod’s allies, also called the Knights of the Round Table, coming together in his elegant house. The team tries to persuade Axe to join them in their fight against Mike Prince to win the presidency. Despite explaining the dangers of the political ascent of the prosperous tycoon, Axe, played by Damien Lewis, refuses to join his friends Wendy, Wags, and Taylor.

While Prince is trying to establish himself in the White House, he is also searching for his son. He has even requested his opponents to support him if they cannot defeat him. Victor, an unethical trader, assists Prince in his investment ventures using dubious tactics.

Episode 2 displays Chuck’s assertiveness and self-assurance when he takes his fights head-on. He arranges a PR campaign forcing his accuser to withdraw the allegations against him. Chuck gets his position as a US attorney back after orchestrating an offer to the former attorney general.

All the power struggles and romantic equations revealed in the previous episode pave the way for the upcoming Billions season 7 episode 3. Watch out for the show on Paramount Plus and Showtime from August 25, 2023 onwards.