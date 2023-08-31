Billions season 7 episode 4 release date, air time, streaming details, and more

American drama series Billions is set to release episode four of its final season, titled Hurricane Rosie on Showtime on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 3 am ET. The current season, the seventh one, is created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin and marks the conclusion of the series. The fourth episode of the seventh season will run for 54 minutes.

Set in New York and Connecticut, the story depicts the real-life federal prosecutions of financial crimes. In the current season, Bobby Alexrod is determined to regain control of the hedgefund world while Chuck Rhoades schemes to thwart Bobby's moves.

The story is set in New York and Connecticut and depicts real-life federal prosecutions of financial crimes. In season 7, Bobby Axelrod is determined to regain control of the hedge financial world, while Chuck Rhoades schemes to thwart Bobby's moves. The final season revolves around the question of who would emerge victorious in the high-stakes billion-dollar game.

The official synopsis for Billions season seven according to Showtime reads:

"It takes one to break one in a final season like no other. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades have been adversaries and they’ve been allies but when the stakes escalate beyond Wall Street their game of one-upmanship threatens to topple empires as Axe returns with a score to settle. It’ll be a triumph for some and a tumble for others."

Billions season 7 episode 4 release timing for different timezones

Billions season 7 episode 4 is confirmed to be released on September 3, 2023, at 3 am ET in the US. People from across the world can watch the show in their respective time zones, which are as follows:

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 3, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on September 3, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on September 4, 2023

India: 7:30 pm IST on September 4, 2023

Korea: 12 am KST on September 4, 2023

Japan: 1 am JST on September 4, 2023

Phillippines: 1 am PHT on September 4, 2023

Fans can watch the series on the Showtime Anytime app. The episode will be broadcast on the Showtime TV network one day after it is released. The series is also available on Paramount+ worldwide.

A quick recap of what happened in Billions season 7 episode 3

A brief recap of season seven episode three was titled Winston Dick Energy. It involves Chuck Rhoades strategically avoiding a trap, focusing on Amanda Torre's case, and Chuck's ex-wife Wendy seeking therapy for work-related insecurities. Meanwhile, Wags aims to regain his reputation by following Wendy's advice to plant a bug on Winston.

The official synopsis for season seven episode three reads:

"Prince attempts to leverage a past employee’s work for his own gain. Chuck rallies the troops at his old stomping grounds. A betrayal from within Prince Cap shakes Wendy’s confidence."

What to expect in Billions season 7 episode 4

With many details about the episode kept secret, the official synopsis of season seven episode four by Showtime states:

"Chuck embarks on a case with ties to Prince in his latest attempt to bring down his foe. The Prince Cappers face an ethical dilemma when a crucial aspect of their latest play is revealed. Wendy finds herself asking for guidance."

As for what to expect in Billions season seven episode four, Chuck tackles a case connected to Prince in his ongoing effort to bring down his adversary. The Prince Cappers face an ethical dilemma when a crucial aspect of their latest play is revealed, and Wendy seeks guidance in her own challenges.

The episode promises to delve into higher stakes, loyalty tests, and the intensifying battle between Chuck, Bobby Axelrod, and Prince. Season seven episode four is set to release on September 3, 2023, at 3 am ET and promises viewers a thrilling installment of the gripping series.