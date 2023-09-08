Billions season 7 episode 5 release date, time, what to expect, and more

Billions season 7 episode 5, titled The Gulag Archipelago, is scheduled to air on September 10, 2023, at 3 am ET on Showtime.

The beloved drama series follows the conflict between two influential New Yorkers: billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod and U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades. Axelrod is determined to elude Rhoades, while the latter is desperate to bring him down.

The show examines the issues of corruption, avarice, and power. Two bright men who will do whatever it takes to succeed are playing a cat-and-mouse game. A thrilling, fast-moving drama, the show is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Billions season 7 episode 5 release timing for different time zones

Episode 5 of Billions season 7 is almost here, as it is set to premiere on September 10, 2023. While the release timing for the U.S. is 3 am ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another entertaining and dramatic episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings of the episode:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 10, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on September 10, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on September 11, 2023

India: 7:30 pm IST on September 11, 2023

Korea: 12 am KST on September 11, 2023

Japan: 1 am JST on September 11, 2023

Phillippines: 1 am PHT on September 11, 2023

Where to watch/stream Billions season 7 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the show, The Gulag Archipelago, will be available to stream on the Showtime app and Paramount +. The episode will also be available to stream on the Showtime TV network a day after its release.

A quick recap of Billions season 7 episode 4

The fourth episode of Billions saw Chuck being removed from his position as U.S. Attorney of New York. His downfall was planned by hedge fund millionaire Mike Prince, and he is determined to get revenge on him.

Wendy is finding it difficult to deal with the fallout from her romance with Axe. She is also concerned about Chuck, who is acting out more and more.

Axe is running for president and is criticizing Chuck in his campaign. Additionally, he engages a private eye to look into Chuck's history.

Following Axe's departure, Taylor Mason is attempting to reestablish Axe Capital. Additionally, they are coping with the consequences of Mafee's passing.

While Wags is attempting to assist Chuck, he is also concerned for his own future. The FBI is still looking into him, and he is aware that Chuck might turn on him at any time.

A public argument between Chuck and Axe takes place at the episode's conclusion. Both men are rattled by the contentious discussion. The conflict between Chuck and Axe continues in this episode.

What to expect from Billions season 7 episode 5?

Season 7 of Billions' fifth episode sees a change of direction in Chuck and Axe's conflict. Axe is not going to submit easily, despite Chuck's determination to bring him down. The two guys are engaged in a cat-and-mouse game, and neither one is ready to concede.

The episode also delves into the characters' private lives. While Taylor is coping with the impact of Mafee's death, Wendy is finding it difficult to deal with the consequences of her affair with Axe. Wags is also in the news because the FBI is looking into him.