Billions season 7 episode 6: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Billions season 7 episode 6 will be released on September 17, 2023, at 3 am ET on Showtime. Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, this drama TV series showcases the exploits of a hedge fund manager named Bobby Axelrod and a United States Attorney, Chuck Rhoades. It follows Axelrod, who became extremely wealthy and powerful with his business, and Rhoades, who constantly tries to bring him down.

Billions stars Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Malin Åkerman as Lara Axelrod, Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod, Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker, and Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason.

Billions season 7 episode 6: Axe to ask Chuck for help

The upcoming episode of Billions will be titled The Man in the Olive Drab T-Shirt. It is directed by Shaz Bennett and written by Eli Attie.

This episode will see Axe asking his long-time frenemy, Chuck for help. Axe believes that sometimes, the best thing to do is make the enemy of your enemy your friend and this is exactly what he is doing. The villain, Prince, will try to increase his credibility while Chuck will seek counsel via unconventional methods.

Finally, Wendy will be seen being busy with employee feedback rounds. She is aware that this will hurt Prince but couldn't care less about him.

The official synopsis of The Man in the Olive Drab T-Shirt reads:

"Axe turns to Chuck for a favor involving a common adversary; Prince maneuvers to raise his public profile; Chuck seeks counsel from an out-of-the-box business mind; Wendy works to run employee feedback rounds, even at the cost of Prince's pride."

This comes after the previous episode of Billions, which was titled The Gulag Archipelago. It was directed by Naomi Geraghty and Amadou Diallo.

This episode saw the villain of this season, Prince, clashing with the employees of his own company. Ira, on the other hand, faced an embarrassing issue and asked for Chuck's help.

Wendy and Luke bonded and Sacker came face to face with a figure from her past. This individual could prove dangerous to her future.

Billions synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king. To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0."

It continues:

"But when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company. Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod."

The show premiered on January 17, 2016. Its executive producers are Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Christian Soriano, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Neil Burger.

