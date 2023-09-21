Billions season 7 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3 am ET on Showtime. This long-running drama TV series has been around since 2016, but it's finally coming to an end this year. The current season, aka. Season 7 will be its final season, and the story of Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. and Robert "Bobby" Axelrod will finally conclude. Their game of cat and mouse will hopefully come to an end.

Billions stars Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Malin Åkerman as Lara Axelrod, Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason and several others.

Billions season 7 episode 7: Wags and Scooter will join hands

The upcoming episode of the show is titled DMV. It will be directed by Rose Beth Johnson-Brown and written by Andrew Ross Sorkin, David Levien, and Brian Koppelman.

The official synopsis of DMV reads,

"Prince's latest play promises to enhance his political platform but puts Philip in a tough position; Chuck and Wendy face a family crisis as a consequence of Senior's poor judgment; Wags and Scooter team up to boost employee morale at Prince Cap."

This episode will see Philip get into a very compromising situation due to the actions of the villain of this season, Prince. Prince is determined for political power and is ready to go to any limits to get what he wants. Chuck's father, Charles Rhoades Sr., will make a huge error in judgment, due to which his son and Wendy will suffer.

Finally, Prince Cap will require a boost in morale, so Wags and Scooter will join forces to do so.

Billions synopsis and other details

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Billions reads,

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king. To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company."

It continues,

"Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod. Both men use their intelligence, power and influence to outmaneuver the other in this battle over billions."

Executive producers of Billions are Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Christian Soriano, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Neil Burger. Right before the premiere of season 7, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, said,

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,"

He further stated,

"This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

The show premiered on January 17, 2016, on Showtime. Every episode is 54 to 60 minutes long.

