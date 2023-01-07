Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks US Bank Stadium concert 2023: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy, and more 

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform together at the US Bank Stadium concert in November 2023. The concert is scheduled for November 10 with a number of presales and tickets set to go on sale soon. Although Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have performed at various shows together, this is the first time the legendary artists will be performing in Minnesota together.

Live Nation’s Minneapolis concerts president Josh Lacey, in a press statement said:

"It's going to be an unforgettable night in Minneapolis.”

He was joined by Minnesota Vikings Hall-of-Famer John Randle and the Vikings cheerleaders at the press conference. They noted that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks were the artists for one of the year’s biggest concerts of the year. Randle also gave the artists their own personalized Viking jerseys.

Tickets for the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be available from January 13

Tickets for the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks US Bank Stadium concert will be available from January 13 via Live Nation. Citi card members can get access to a presale from 10.00 am PT on January 9. Presale tickets can also be accessed by Verizon customers from January 10 at 10.00 am PT. The prices for these tickets have not yet been revealed.

Joel and Nicks will perform at a set of shows together in 2023

Apart from the US Bank Stadium show, Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will also perform at a set of shows in 2023.

In November last year, the two artists revealed that they would be performing at a concert on March 10, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium. They will also perform on the following dates and venues:

March 10, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

April 8, 2023 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

May 19, 2023 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

June 16, 2023 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

August 5, 2023 - Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH

August 19, 2023 - Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

September 23, 2023 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Joel, who is separately considered one of the most celebrated singers, has been performing at his monthly Madison Square Garden concerts separately. The six-time Grammy award winner also released his film Billy Joel’s Live At Yankee Stadium last year. A separate disk was also released as a remix and re-edited in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Billy Joel @billyjoel

The iconic concert film comes to cinemas October 5 & 9 and will be available on digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from Nov 4.



billyjoel.film This Fall, you can experience "Live At Yankee Stadium" like never before — remixed and re-edited in stunning 4K and Dolby ATMOS.The iconic concert film comes to cinemas October 5 & 9 and will be available on digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from Nov 4. This Fall, you can experience "Live At Yankee Stadium" like never before — remixed and re-edited in stunning 4K and Dolby ATMOS.The iconic concert film comes to cinemas October 5 & 9 and will be available on digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from Nov 4. 👉 billyjoel.film https://t.co/YM5yz7egrv

The concert film will be available on digital, vinyl, CD, and Blu-Ray from November 4. The film features hit singles from Joel’s iconic concert from 1990.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks went on a separate tour last year, which concluded in October. Nicks, known for her part in the rock band Fleetwood Mac, helped the band become one of the best-selling music acts of all time. Nicks started performing as a solo artist in 1981, while she was also part of the band.

Her recent work includes a 2020 song titled Show Them the Way, featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums. Stevie Nicks also worked with Miley Cyrus on a Midnight Sky remix and made a guest appearance on Maroon 5’s Remedy.

Poll : 0 votes