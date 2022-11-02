Billy Strings Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American guitarist and bluegrass musician Billy Strings has announced a tour scheduled for 2023. The Grammy-award winning artist will kick off his 15-date tour on February 2 in Denver and will wrap up on March 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Earlier this year, the artist collaborated with Post Malone to perform a live cover of Johnny Cash’s Cocaine Blues. Last year, Billy Strings also collaborated with country musician Luke Combs for the single The Great Divide.

The artist also performed Hide and Seek from his recent album Renewal at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Strings was nominated for Best American Roots Performance for his song Love And Regret and Best Bluegrass Album for the 2021 release Renewal.

Billy Strings 2023 Tour tickets

Tickets for the tour will be available starting November 4 at 10 am PT. Fans will be able to access the special presale from 10 am PT on November 2. Access to tickets and presale is possible from the artist’s official website. Tickets for the Lakefront Arena are priced at $49 and go up to $60.

Billy Strings Winter 2023 tour dates

Feb. 2—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center

Feb. 3—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center

Feb. 4—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center

Feb. 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 17—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 18—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 17—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 18—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Billy Strings to release new album featuring his father

After Billy String finishes his tour, he will follow up with his next album, ME/AND/DAD, scheduled to arrive on November 18 via Rounder Records. This is the first time the artist has recorded with his father, Terry Barber. The album will feature new versions of 14 bluegrass and country classics that the pair have been playing together since the artist was a child.

In a statement, the artist wrote:

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

In 2021, the artist won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 release, Home. The album was released in September 2019 and stayed on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart for 77 weeks, peaking at number 1.

