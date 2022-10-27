Blac Chyna Ava Louise drama explained as former threatens TikToker with legal action over s*x trafficking claims

Blac Chyna, aka Angela Renée White, has now decided to take legal action against TikTok star Ava Louise for claiming that she was trying to kidnap and s*x traffic her earlier this year.

The notice to cease-and-desist was sent by Blac Chyna’s lawyer, JD Sanchez, who claimed that Ava was publicly making "extreme and outrageous statements" against Chyna. As per Page Six, the legal notice read:

"Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law.”

All of this came after Ava recently shared a series of TikTok videos narrating what had happened to her when she visited Chyna’s house on August 10. In the videos, she accused Chyna of holding her hostage at her residence, and recalled how she had escaped from there.

“Blac Chyna held me hostage”: Ava's allegations against Blac Chyna revisited amidst latter's legal notice

Less than a week ago, Ava Louise uploaded a video on TikTok where she explained how she and Blac Chyna ended up facetiming each other before the latter invited her to come visit her house at 4 am.

Ava then spoke about how Chyna held her hostage for more than six hours, always keeping her within eyeshot, and even taking her along when she wanted to visit the washroom. Ava also mentioned that Chyna did not allow her to charge her phone.

Ava Louise shared a TikTok where she claimed that Blac Chyna tried to hold her hostage for more than 6 hours. (Image via TikTok)

Ava also spoke about how Blac got on a call with a woman named Donna, who seemed to be a trafficker.

Recounting the incident in the video, Ava said:

“Blac Chyna held me hostage, and I’m pretty sure she was trying to s*x traffic me. I was getting trafficked. This is the only time I have really felt scared in my life, and this is the scariest thing that has ever happened to me.”

In part 2 of her video, Ava shared a screenshot taken by her friend. The screenshot featured Ava's location pinned at what seems to be Chyna’s house. In the video, Ava recalled how she escaped from the house even as the latter tried to traffic her to the woman named Donna.

Ava created a series of videos sharing the incidents of August 10, 2022. (Image via TikTok)

During the video, Ava also talked about how she later found out that other women have also reported similar incidents with Blac.

Following that, in a third video, Ava shared a screen grab of her location at Blac Chyna’s house, and then compared it to images of the same on google in an attempt to verify her claims from the previous video.

Louise shared images of Chyna's house and her pinned location for social media users to compare. (Image via TikTok)

After the videos went viral, Blac Chyna’s attorney JD Sanchez issued a cease-and-desist to Ava and accused her of using “a pattern of menacing and outrageous conduct” in an effort to boost the reach of her TikTok account. As per Page Six, the legal notice also states:

“In fact, you admit in one of your TikTok videos that you intentionally made up and disseminated a false rumor about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star and that ‘joke kinda gave me such a big platform that I’m able to meet people like Blac Chyna now, because of my following, and who I know now.'”

It must be noted that none of the aforementioned videos appear on Ava's TikTok account any longer.

Did Ava Louise report Blac Chyna to the FBI? Claims explored

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller Why is a tik toker saying that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and reported her to the FBI? What is going on with the people? Why is a tik toker saying that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and reported her to the FBI? What is going on with the people? https://t.co/raaSV0poO0

In her legal response to Chyna's cease-and-desist, Ava Louise claimed that she reported the former to the FBI.

The letter sent by Ava's team of lawyers also added that Chyna was trying to set up Ava for "involvement in some type of non-consensual se*ual encounter or se*-for-money scheme.” It added:

“When Ava said she was not an escort, Ms. White and her friend [Donna] (who Ms. White called on FaceTime) laughed and said, ‘You are now!'”

The letter further emphasized that Ava felt so scared that she contacted the FBI "hours after the incident" before making an official report the next day:

“Our client believes that she would have been the victim of a s*x crime or been set up to engage in s*xual acts for money if she had been unable to get away from the premises. Ava was so upset and shaken by the events that she contacted the FBI S*x Trafficking Hotline within hours after the incident. Ava made an official report with the FBI on the following day.”

However, neither Black Chyna nor any representative from the FBI have commented on Ava's claims yet.

