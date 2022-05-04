BLACKPINK and Hollywood: A-Listers who have met the girl group

BLACKPINK, globally known for their music and record-breaking success, have a massive fan following that reaches every corner of the world. The quartet, comprising Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa, have managed to impress Hollywood A-listers as well.

The girl group has appeared at the Coachella festival in the USA and held several concerts in the North American region. Hollywood celebrities have often attended their concerts or met them backstage to show their admiration.

These are the famous celebrities who have met BLACKPINK.

A-listers who have met and love BLACKPINK

1) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa met a few BLACKPINK members during her trip to South Korea back in 2018. She attended the concert and later reached out to them for a collaboration, which is how the song Kiss and Make Up came into existence. It featured on Dua’s self-titled debut album that was released in the same year. The verses are in both Korean and English.

2) James Corden

After BLACKPINK appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he took to Twitter to announce that he is now a BLINK (the group’s fandom name). The girls shared a fun camaraderie with James on the show virtually in 2021, and they also performed the song, Pretty Savage.

3) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has confessed to being the group's fan. She wanted to meet the group during Coachella, but the performance days didn’t align. Soon after, they actually met in 2019 and Ariana took to Instagram to share a photo. It was revealed that Jisoo was missing from the picture because she was resting at that moment.

4) Diplo

Diplo met the members during Coachella in 2019, wearing a black and pink outfit. They hung out backstage. In his Instagram post, he was quick to mention the hilarious coincidence of his outfit colors matching the group he met.

5) Paul Klein

The frontman of the band LANY, Paul Klein met the quartet after one of their concerts in LA in 2019. He called them the "sweetest girls" in his Instagram caption. Rose is a huge fan of Paul Klein and she had the perfect fan reaction to meeting her idol. She took to Instagram to share a photo with her favorite artist.

6) Khalid

Khalid has confessed to being a BLINK and a fan of other K-pop groups. He met the quartet during the Coachella festival in 2019. He shared a grainy video of him dancing with the group members, and it looked like they were having the time of their lives.

7) Stefanie Michova

Stefanie Michova is a German model and TV personality. She attended the group's YG Entertainment LA concert in 2019. She shared a photo with the group on her Instagram and expressed her excitement about the concert.

The Don't Know What To Do singers have also met Hollywood actors and celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Indonesian singer Niki, model Irene Kim, Benny Blanco, and DJ Snake. Owing to their appearances in international shows and concerts, the group has been able to break geographical boundaries.

