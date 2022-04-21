"BLACKPINK was invited first and second to have performed is 2NE1": Netizens deny claims that aespa is the first K-pop girl group to perform on the Coachella main stage

Global K-pop sensation, aespa, has been confirmed to perform in the second week of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. According to various media outlets, the group’s much-awaited Coachella performance on Saturday will be their US concert debut.

The group's agency, SM Entertainment, posted the update on the quartet's official Twitter account, giving fans the happy news.

aespa @aespa_official #aespa becomes KPOP’s first girl group to be invited to perform on the main stage of America's biggest music festival, #Coachella ! Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song! Their much anticipated performance will take place on April 23! #aespa becomes KPOP’s first girl group to be invited to perform on the main stage of America's biggest music festival, #Coachella! Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song! Their much anticipated performance will take place on April 23!

Unfortunately, the caption angered fans of BLACKPINK and 2NE1 who claims aespa is not the first K-pop girl group to be invited to perform at Coachella.

BbyPink @AuTuMn_DaNc3r

#Coachella2022 @aespa_official Actually ever heard of two of the biggest kpop ggs? #Blackpink and #2NE1 ?? The first gg officially invited was bp and second to have performed after bp is 2NE1. Please get your fact check before uploading. Also lots of love for the girls. @aespa_official Actually ever heard of two of the biggest kpop ggs? #Blackpink and #2NE1 ?? The first gg officially invited was bp and second to have performed after bp is 2NE1. Please get your fact check before uploading. Also lots of love for the girls. ❤❤#Coachella2022

Vexed fans refute claims of aespa being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella

aespa @aespa_official

英 NME, 美 NYLON, Elite Daily, 인도 롤링스톤 등 외신 매체 관심 집중!



bit.ly/3xIYfPp



#aespa #æspa #에스파

Coachella

#Billboard

#HITCforever #88rising 에스파, 美 빌보드와 인터뷰 “꿈의 무대 코첼라, 긍정적 에너지 전할 것”英 NME, 美 NYLON, Elite Daily, 인도 롤링스톤 등 외신 매체 관심 집중! #aespa Coachella 에스파, 美 빌보드와 인터뷰 “꿈의 무대 코첼라, 긍정적 에너지 전할 것” 英 NME, 美 NYLON, Elite Daily, 인도 롤링스톤 등 외신 매체 관심 집중!bit.ly/3xIYfPp#aespa #æspa #에스파#aespaCoachella #Billboard#HITCforever #88rising

On April 19, 2022, the K-pop girl group’s agency took to Twitter to announce that the quartet will be performing during the second week of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 23. Fans of the group were excited upon learning the news and celebrated on the internet, tagging the group in their tweets.

However, the caption announcing the group's performance at Coachella created quite a stir. The agency's assertion that the quartet is the first K-pop girl group to be invited to perform on the Coachella main stage left K-pop fans vexed.

They refuted the statement by pointing out that the quartet is not the first girl group to be invited to perform at the Coachella festival. BLACKPINK and 2NE1 performed before them in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

tanya taya @VlogsPeaceful @aespa_official no their not its blackpink then 2ne1 then æspa @aespa_official no their not its blackpink then 2ne1 then æspa

ฟักทองท่านหนึ่ง @FHnung



Did you realize that 2ne1 was a girl group on the 'main stage' 2 days ago?



Pls do not answer like they can be there because of 88Rising or CL. @aespa_official Why trying to claim Aespa as the first kpop girl group being on the 'main stage' ? To be honest it just quite weird and confusing.Did you realize that 2ne1 was a girl group on the 'main stage' 2 days ago?Pls do not answer like they can be there because of 88Rising or CL. @aespa_official Why trying to claim Aespa as the first kpop girl group being on the 'main stage' ? To be honest it just quite weird and confusing. Did you realize that 2ne1 was a girl group on the 'main stage' 2 days ago?Pls do not answer like they can be there because of 88Rising or CL.

YG Trendsetters @GM_Blink



also, Aespa official acc: Let's make the main stage 'a thing' for kpoppies.



No hate for aespa performing at coachella. That's good. But erm, the way they put it was, desperate, me thinks. @aespa_official Aespa official acc: how can we overshadow blackpink LEGENDARY footprints in coachella?also, Aespa official acc: Let's make the main stage 'a thing' for kpoppies.No hate for aespa performing at coachella. That's good. But erm, the way they put it was, desperate, me thinks. @aespa_official Aespa official acc: how can we overshadow blackpink LEGENDARY footprints in coachella? also, Aespa official acc: Let's make the main stage 'a thing' for kpoppies.No hate for aespa performing at coachella. That's good. But erm, the way they put it was, desperate, me thinks.

𝔟𝔩𝔲𝔢⁴⁺⁶ ☻ @astropinkeu @aespa_official not you tryin to invalidate/belittle the pinks achievement (even though the sahara stage is BIGGER than the main stage) ~ i suggest you delete this and change this whole statement :) — congrats aespa… but SM this ain’t it 🫠 @aespa_official not you tryin to invalidate/belittle the pinks achievement (even though the sahara stage is BIGGER than the main stage) ~ i suggest you delete this and change this whole statement :) — congrats aespa… but SM this ain’t it 🫠

unknown @3Ciaaaya @aespa_official Uhm atleast acknowledge the fact that BP is the first gg to perform at Coachella regardless of the stage. And this is totally uncalled for @aespa_official Uhm atleast acknowledge the fact that BP is the first gg to perform at Coachella regardless of the stage. And this is totally uncalled for

내 사랑 정국 @Kookie_myutopia @aespa_official [With due respect] Try to become aespa. Don't try to copy BLACKPINK. There's no second BLACKPINK. You are so trying to take place of BLACKPINK. Don't do this you can't. @aespa_official [With due respect] Try to become aespa. Don't try to copy BLACKPINK. There's no second BLACKPINK. You are so trying to take place of BLACKPINK. Don't do this you can't.

к ноге, персик @sayonara_peach

ekpink did not write that they are the first band in the Sahara? @aespa_official Why do you write immediately the first group with the addition of the scene? 2ne1 did not write that they are the first group to perform on the main stage, Blekpink did not write that they are the first band in the Sahara? @aespa_official Why do you write immediately the first group with the addition of the scene? 2ne1 did not write that they are the first group to perform on the main stage, Blekpink did not write that they are the first band in the Sahara?

Meanwhile, others are trying to explain that aespa is indeed the first K-pop girl group to be performing on Coachella's main stage. They highlighted the words "main stage" and stated that the news isn't supposed to be confused with BLACKPINK, who performed on the Sahara stage, and not the main stage back in 2019.

luke || Coaechella 🎇 @aespamiese @aespa_official Alot of you guys must be confused. The coachella is composed of 7 stages in which other kpop groups such as blackpink,2ne1 and Epik High performed was located on the outdoor stage, the second biggest stage on coachella and the Sahara stage for Blackpink(see map for reference).The @aespa_official Alot of you guys must be confused. The coachella is composed of 7 stages in which other kpop groups such as blackpink,2ne1 and Epik High performed was located on the outdoor stage, the second biggest stage on coachella and the Sahara stage for Blackpink(see map for reference).The

Aewinter @Aew1nterr @crazyoverchris @aespa_official On main stage omg Read it one more time @crazyoverchris @aespa_official On main stage omg Read it one more time

MYrielle (마이) ! COACHÆLLA @aespaontop @moonchild2113 @Aew1nterr @crazyoverchris



bp was first on the sahara stage and aespa first on the main stage



why are u making this a big deal? @aespa_official including *main stage was the point in the statementbp was first on the sahara stage and aespa first on the main stagewhy are u making this a big deal? @moonchild2113 @Aew1nterr @crazyoverchris @aespa_official including *main stage was the point in the statementbp was first on the sahara stage and aespa first on the main stagewhy are u making this a big deal?

So who is right?

Factually speaking, BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella on the festival’s 20th anniversary in 2019. The girls lit up the stage with their mind-blowing performances and a set-list that made thousands of partygoers jump with joy.

Girl group 2NE1 reunited at Coachella on April 17, 2022. After K-pop singer CL ended her solo performance, group members Bom, Dara, and Minzy joined her on stage to perform their previous hit, I AM THE BEST. The members performed together 6 years after the group’s disbandment.

Fans called out the group’s social media management team for not acknowledging the facts and stated that this kind of announcement was completely uncalled for.

Meanwhile, aespa is set to deliver a historical performance at Coachella 2022. The Savage singers will be performing their hits, Black Mamba, Savage, and Next Level.

The agency also announced that the group will be singing an unreleased track. The performance will be broadcasted live via Coachella's YouTube channel on April 23 for American viewers and April 24 for Korean viewers.

