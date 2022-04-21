"BLACKPINK was invited first and second to have performed is 2NE1": Netizens deny claims that aespa is the first K-pop girl group to perform on the Coachella main stage

Global K-pop sensation, aespa, has been confirmed to perform in the second week of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. According to various media outlets, the group’s much-awaited Coachella performance on Saturday will be their US concert debut.
The group's agency, SM Entertainment, posted the update on the quartet's official Twitter account, giving fans the happy news.
Unfortunately, the caption angered fans of BLACKPINK and 2NE1 who claims aespa is not the first K-pop girl group to be invited to perform at Coachella.
Vexed fans refute claims of aespa being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella
On April 19, 2022, the K-pop girl group’s agency took to Twitter to announce that the quartet will be performing during the second week of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 23. Fans of the group were excited upon learning the news and celebrated on the internet, tagging the group in their tweets.
However, the caption announcing the group's performance at Coachella created quite a stir. The agency's assertion that the quartet is the first K-pop girl group to be invited to perform on the Coachella main stage left K-pop fans vexed.
They refuted the statement by pointing out that the quartet is not the first girl group to be invited to perform at the Coachella festival. BLACKPINK and 2NE1 performed before them in 2019 and 2022 respectively.
Meanwhile, others are trying to explain that aespa is indeed the first K-pop girl group to be performing on Coachella's main stage. They highlighted the words "main stage" and stated that the news isn't supposed to be confused with BLACKPINK, who performed on the Sahara stage, and not the main stage back in 2019.
So who is right?
Factually speaking, BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella on the festival’s 20th anniversary in 2019. The girls lit up the stage with their mind-blowing performances and a set-list that made thousands of partygoers jump with joy.
Girl group 2NE1 reunited at Coachella on April 17, 2022. After K-pop singer CL ended her solo performance, group members Bom, Dara, and Minzy joined her on stage to perform their previous hit, I AM THE BEST. The members performed together 6 years after the group’s disbandment.
Fans called out the group’s social media management team for not acknowledging the facts and stated that this kind of announcement was completely uncalled for.
Meanwhile, aespa is set to deliver a historical performance at Coachella 2022. The Savage singers will be performing their hits, Black Mamba, Savage, and Next Level.
The agency also announced that the group will be singing an unreleased track. The performance will be broadcasted live via Coachella's YouTube channel on April 23 for American viewers and April 24 for Korean viewers.