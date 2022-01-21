BLACKPINK Jennie’s bag sold out after fans noticed her carrying it on Paris trip

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is known for her jaw-dropping live vocals, rapping skills, and chic fashion style. She often switches between comfy looks and glamorous styles, and netizens look up to the idol for her unique fashion trends and beauty.

On January 12, the singer posted pictures from her Paris trip in 2021, where she was seen carrying a quilted cross-body bag around the city. Fans quickly searched for the item online, and the bag soon sold out.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s iconic fashion taste

Being a member of one of the top-notch K-pop girl groups in the music industry, Jennie often sells out most of her clothes and accessories.

On January 12, Jennie took to her official Instagram account to post pictures from a Paris trip last year. The first post shows the sun rising and the light falling in her dining room. Other images showed Jennie getting ready and roaming around the city of love.

Fans noticed the 26-year-old posing with a white quilted bag which she showed off in every picture. Jennie paired it with comfy track pants, a purple sweater, and a gray hoodie. She often switched her gray hoodie with a black velvet coat.

Her 61.2 million followers on Instagram quickly searched for the online store that sold Jennie the squishy white bag. The off-white quilted oversized shoulder bag is designed by COS, which retails for $99.

BLACKPINK’s fanbase, known as BLINKs, stormed the website to purchase the bag for a chance to own an accessory that Jennie seems to adore and frequently use. The in-demand item was resold for triple the price, but this did not stop fans as the accessory quickly sold out.

The “Sold Out Queens” brand reputation is powerful, and the group’s fanbase keeps up to date with her trending fashion. Their supersonic talent and influence continue to attract netizens worldwide, with their fan following increasing every day.

Fans continue to wait on BLACKPINK comeback

Fans have been waiting for BLACKPINK to drop new music. With their comeback delayed, followers are demanding the group’s return to the music scene with YG Entertainment.

The sensational K-pop girl group had been on a one-year hiatus. Despite no comeback in 2021, the girls continued to prove their international influence and did their best to entertain fans. Lisa and Rose released their solo debuts and hit single albums last year.

An update on their comeback is still pending, though YG Entertainment is set to reveal a new K-pop girl group under its agency.

