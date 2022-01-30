BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns fans in her ultra-modern outfit in Grimes "Shinigami Eyes" music video

BLACKPINK's Jennie is in the limelight yet again. Despite the K-pop group's comeback being delayed time and again, the members do their best to keep fans updated and entertained.

Recently, group member Jennie made an appearance in Canadian musician Grimes' latest music video, Shinigami Eyes, which came as a surprise to BLACKPINK as well as Grimes fans.

Jennie stunned fans with her iconic futuristic costume and perfectly adopted Grimes’ music video concept. She surprised fans with her fashionista vibes as she posed alongside the Canadian singer.

BLACKPINK Jennie's cameo appearance in "Shinigami Eyes"

On January 26, 2022, Jennie surprised fans by making a cameo appearance in Canadian musician Grimes’ music video, “Shinigami Eyes”. The BLACKPINK idol wore an all pink ultramodern costume with a pigtail hairdo and a pair of pink pumps.

In the music video, Jennie looked fierce and chic as she posed alongside Grimes. The singer's latest track had various psychedelic elements and neon lights. The K-pop idol's appearance became a worldwide sensation and the gorgeous neon-pink outfit started trending on social media.

Despite Jennie's short appearance, the costume designer created a spectacular outfit and spent a huge amount. Her entire outfit costs more than $71,000 USD.

The designer and coordinator created equally amazing pieces for Jennie as they did for Grimes, with one of her pieces being custom-made just for the music video. The K-pop singer wore the Crystal Petal Bra by David Koma, which retails for $2,031 USD. Currently the bejeweled Crystal Petal Bra is sold out in all sizes.

The Crystal Petal Bra is made using a jersey and black tulle. It has beautiful petal-shaped crystals and glass embroidered at the front, with two tear-shaped crystals hanging at the end. The apparel is fastened at the back with a metal clasp and has adjustable straps.

Adding to her look, Jennie donned a custom-made, neon-pink jacket and pants, which were designed by American fashion designer Asher Levine. The Candy Moto biker jacket costs $69,000 USD and is so unique that Jennie is the only person to have worn it. It was initially displayed as a concept piece at the Museum of Modern Art.

The jacket, designed by Asher Levine, is unique with iridescent shells on the back and sleeves. The jacket lights up using a mobile app to display a full spectrum of colors.

Fans took to the Twitterverse to express their excitement at seeing BLACKPINK's Jennie appearing in the music video and were amazed at her stunning outfit. They stated that the K-pop idol looked fabulous in her futuristic get-up.

Meanwhile, Grimes' latest track, "Shinigami Eyes," is inspired by the cult Japanese anime Death Note. The song is a futuristic joy ride with a glitchy and glittery background. The music video's mind-bending visuals are accompanied by epic costume changes and props. With thumping techno beats, the track moves towards its dramatic climax.

