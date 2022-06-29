Blasted ending explained: Did Sebastian and his friends survive the alien invasion?

Blasted is the latest film to join Netflix's growing roster of original Scandinavian films and series in recent months. Released on June 28, 2022, the sci-fi action-comedy was directed by Martin Sofiedal and written by Emanuel Nordrum.

Headlined by Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud, the film also stars Mathias Luppichini, André Sørum, Eirik Hallert, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa, and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal.

Inspired by the real-life inexplicable phenomenon of Hessdalen lights in rural central Norway, Blasted follows a group of friends on a bachelor party weekend that is soon disrupted by an alien invasion. The film explored motifs of friendship, parenting, and livin' la vida loca with laser tags and aliens.

Blasted recap: Bachelor party weekend turned alien apocalypse

Sebastian, a high-strung corporate slave, agreed to have a bachelor party weekend only to schmooze his boss, Kasper, with a fun experience. The first surprise of the weekend was the arrival of Sebastian's childhood best friend Mikkel.

The two had grown apart over time as Mikkel remained a laser tag-playing, fun-loving individual while Sebastian matured into a career-oriented guy about to settle into a family of his own. Sebastian's plans for the weekend began to go haywire as his boss took an immediate liking to Mikkel and that did him no favours.

Blasted remains a snooze-fest in the beginning, until the second surprise for the weekend is unveiled in the form of green-eyed, zombie-like possessed inhabitants of the Hessdalen valley. Upon realizing that laser guns were their only weapon against these creatures, Mikkel and Sebastian teamed up once again as the champion laser tag duo they once used to be.

The UFO-based alien sci-fi comedy progresses with Sebastian and Mikkel locating the source of the alien activity. The final sequence of the film excites viewers with some plot twists and more alien fighting action.

Blasted ending: What happened to Audun?

Sebastian's nerdy and goofy friend Audun was the mastermind behind the bachelor party that involved visiting the Hessdalen observatory and solving the unexplained phenomenon. Little did he know the visit would turn catastrophic, with the mystery being actual aliens in their midst.

Sebastian and Mikkel hatched various imperfect plans to battle the alien possessed zombies as they walked around with laser guns, shooting down zombies. Meanwhile, Audun, Kasper, and Pelle ended up being captured by zombies who wanted to convert them into alien-zombie creatures too.

Upon arriving at the observatory, they realized that the possessed alien army had been stealing vehicle batteries to power up a machine that blasted light energy and turned humans into aliens. As they lined up to get blasted one by one, the four friends stirred up chaos within the observatory with their theatrics.

Kasper decided to deceive the rest and save his own life after Sebastian and Mikkel's plan to save the group failed. However, having realized the value of friendship, Sebastian manipulated the machinery to release the alien that had been trapped within the observatory.

After an alien fighting sequence ensued, Sebastian and Mikkel managed to get a hold of the futuristic laser tag paraphernalia, but they were impeded by a possessed Stine and the humungous gooey alien. Audun came to their rescue as he grabbed a laser gun and shot at the alien, allowing the two to escape.

The final scene featured Sebastian, Mikkel, and Pelle at Sebastian's laser tag-themed wedding, where it was revealed that the two best friends had partnered up on a laser tag business. They also raised their glasses to Audun, presumably dead, as he wasn't there. Instead, they had a cut-out of his face pasted on a figure.

Blasted post-credit scene: Will there be a second installment?

For viewers who turned off the film after the weeding scene, there is a post-credit scene. The scene saw Audun alive and with Stine, who was now back to being a human. The two were aboard the UFO that had taken off earlier. Audun was shown telling Stine that the myth of aliens being behind Hessdalen lights was true and that they were headed to the alien planet.

The film's ending had a lot of loose ends that left a lot of unanswered questions. So, Audun is not dead. But is Kasper dead? Or is he also on board the UFO? Is he possessed or is he human like Audun and Stine? What are Audun and Stine going to do on a different planet?

The inconclusive ending does indicate the possibility of a second part of the Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy. However, there is no information regarding a second installment yet.

Blasted was released on Netflix on June 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far