Blown Away Season 3 cast list: Meet the glassblowers from the Netflix reality TV show

Netflix is bringing its viewers the third installment of its hit glass-blowing competition, Blown Away, on July 22. The show will release ten episodes on the streaming platform with ten super talented glass artists. Moreover, the contestants selected for the upcoming show hold different levels of experience in glass blowing but are equally passionate about it.

Season 3 of Blown Away will be hosted by actor Nick Uhas and art master Katherine Gray. Moreover, viewers will also see new guest judges in every episode apart from these two. Every contestant on the show possesses excellent glass-blowing expertise, so that the competition will be absolutely neck-to-neck. Every challenge will put the contestants under sweltering heat through which they have to create the most eye-catching glass shape.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Blown Away is back for Season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.

Take a look at the glassblowers from Blown Away season 3

1) Rob

53-year-old Rob Stern has been blowing glasses for the last 30 years. He is a glass artist and a designer by profession. Moreover, he considers himself the 'big dog' of this season.

2) Brenna

Brenna Baker is a 34-year-old mother of two children. The studio owner may look docile as a person, but she is an extreme force in the Hot Shop and will venture into the competition to the best of her abilities to stand out.

3) Trenton

31-year-old Trenton Quiocho is a glass instructor, passionate about blowing glasses and creating fascinating pieces. Moreover, he is very competitive by nature. Therefore, the only thing he likes is winning, so he must have saved some secret moves to win the competition.

4) John

John Sharvin is a glass studio manager and technician. Although the 32-year-old is a glass studio manager, he does not get to blow glasses that often. However, it is what he loves to do and would want to do more of it.

5) John Moran

Sculptor and studio owner John Moran has come to the show from Belgium. The 42-year-old says that he is only in the game to win.

6) Grace

26-year-old Grace Whiteside is a glass blower and performance artist. Being non-binary, they want to encourage more people like them to join the glass-blowing field.

7) Claire

46-year-old glass artist Claire Kelly views herself as a storyteller. She believes she brings a lot of positivity to what she does, which subsequently heals everything around her.

8) Dan

45-year-old Daniel Joseph Friday is a glass artist and instructor. Art runs in his family's blood as his great-grandfather was a Totem Pole Carver. Moreover, he is a lifelong resident of Washington State's Puget Sound region.

9) Maddy

Madeleine Hughes, aka Maddy, is a 29-year-old glass assistant. Born in Brighton, she was brought up in Newport, South Wales. Moreover, the Blown Away contestant had also attended a taster session in glass-blowing at London Glassblowers under Louis Thompson and was immediately hooked by the mesmerizing qualities of molten glass.

10) Minhi

Glass memorial artist, Minhi aka Minhi Su England, is Liquid Lush Studio's owner. She is an active part of the glass-blowing community and loves to collaborate with her fellow artists.

Viewers can watch all episodes of Blown Away season 3 on July 22 on Netflix.

